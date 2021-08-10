Some stubborn clouds the first half of the day kept a lid on the heat for a while, but not the humidity. The "air you can wear" is back, with 70 to 75 degree dewpoints making for an oppressively and miserably humid air mass, which will remain in place for the rest of the week. And with more sunshine the rest of the week, the lid comes off of that building heat and temperatures shoot up into the mid 90s each of the next three days. Factor in the tropical humidity, and the heat index will climb into the triple digits each afternoon, with heat warnings and advisories posted to warn of the potentially dangerous hot weather ahead. A thunderstorm or two may briefly cool some of us off any afternoon or evening, but any cooling will be temporary and any thunderstorms will be scattered at most. We'll have to wait for a Saturday cold front to slide through and sweep the hot and humid weather away. So relief is in sight, but not until the second half of the weekend when drier and more comfortable air arrives. Until then, prepare to sweat!
TONIGHT
Outside of a spotty shower or thunderstorm overnight, expect another partly cloudy, warm, and muggy night with lows around or above 70 degrees. Long gone are those comfy 50 degree nights from last week. In areas that do see a shower or storm, some fog may be prone to develop towards sunrise.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
We should be able to lay claim to a heat wave, the first of August and in the Lehigh Valley, the first since our only other one this summer way back in late June. Expect a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine each day with that persistent chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm any afternoon or evening, although much of the time remains dry. Dew points will remain around or above 70 degrees, which means the humidity remains uncomfortably high and will drive the heat index over 100 degrees each afternoon for many of us. Actual highs will climb into the mid 90s each day, with Thursday and Friday likely a few degrees hotter than Wednesday. As a cold front approaches late Friday into the overnight, thunderstorm chances may begin to increase a bit.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be our transition day, as the heat and humidity may linger but ease a bit, as a cold front sweeps through the area during the day. If the front is faster, the comfier weather may arrive late Saturday. Odds favor a slower cold front right now, which will linger the sticky weather and the chance of some showers and thunderstorms during the day, with the drop in humidity delayed until Saturday night. Highs may ease back into the upper 80s, but it will still be warm and humid for one final day.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Relief should have built in by the second half of the weekend, with a break from the heat and humidity of the previous week. So we'll start the new week off with partly to mostly sunny skies, seasonably warm highs in the low 80s, and much more comfortable humidity levels. With the high humidity gone, the thunderstorm chances will be gone as well.
