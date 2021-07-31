The National Weather Service has now confirmed 8 tornadoes across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Thursday, a rare outbreak in this part of the country. An additional tornado was added to the list Saturday as the National Weather Service determined that the storm in Slatington, PA (Lehigh County) was an EF0 with peak winds up to 85 mph. Thankfully, we've been treated to quiet weather after Thursday's storms, as a more comfortable air mass arrived on Friday and will be with us through tonight. In fact, there was certainly a fall feel early Saturday morning as we woke up to widespread temperatures in the low to mid 50s with even some 40s across parts of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey. Allentown actually set a new record low of 50 degrees beating the previous record low of 51 degrees dating back to 1936. Trenton also set a new record low of 53 degrees beating the previous record low of 56 degrees dating all the way back to 1895. Plenty of sunshine erased the cool start, as highs bounced back into the upper 70s Saturday making it the better of the two weekend days. Not that Sunday will be a washout, but clouds will increase and deliver our next chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms, although there aren't any real severe storm concerns at the moment. The dry and pleasant weather returns to start next week for Monday and Tuesday, with additional shower or thunderstorm chances later in the week. One thing lacking from our forecast as July turns into August is heat and humidity, as there isn't much of either through the next seven days. So be sure to enjoy the break from the summer muggies!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure will remain overhead early on tonight making for ample clear sky for a while as many of the cumulus clouds from the daytime heating fall apart once the sun sets. Some high clouds will try to push in during the pre-dawn hours in advance of our next weather maker, but these should only be high thin clouds initially. With dew points remaining low well back into the 50s tonight, air temperatures should once again be able to drop to some refreshingly cool levels in at least the mid 50s.
SUNDAY
While not as nice as Saturday, our Sunday won't be a washout and all bad. Expect some sunshine in the morning to give way to more clouds as the day progresses, with a few showers and thunderstorms developing as the day progresses. A pair of low pressure systems will pivot on through, one to our north over the Great Lakes with an associated cold front, and one to our south along the Mid-Atlantic coast. The heavier rain may end up splitting our area to the north and south, but we will probably bridge the gap with at least some showers and a few thunderstorms. However, the threat for severe weather is fairly low, and we're not expecting anything close to what transpired on Thursday. Instead, it's just some garden variety thunderstorms, although a few downpours are certainly possible in any storm. Highs will only be in the mid 70s, thanks to the increased clouds and rain chances.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
Another nice day in the mold of Saturday is forecast, with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs right around 80 degrees. Similar to Saturday, another broad area of high pressure from the upper Midwest and Great Lakes will advance towards our region. We’ll likely see lows dip down into the 50s again Monday night as that high pressure system moves overhead. High pressure now appears as though it will remain in control through Wednesday keeping our weather dry with comfortable humidity and a mix of sun and clouds. Highs should continue to run a bit below normal for early August topping out right around or just above 80 degrees.
LATTER PART OF THE WEEK
Some uncertainty with the forecast continues as we move into the latter portion of the week. An area of low pressure somewhere to our southwest looks to cut-off from the main flow of the jet stream in the upper levels of the atmosphere. At the same time, a front looks to stall out along the East Coast with little waves of low pressure occasionally riding northward along the boundary. Just how close these various features get to our region remains to be seen, but at this time we’ll at least allow for a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm for Thursday and Friday with some sun and highs staying mostly in the low 80s. It’s certainly possible this forecast could end up being drier and sunnier, or wetter and cloudier. Stay tuned!
