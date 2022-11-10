It may not have been the 70s we started the week with, but we welcomed back widespread 60s on a mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant Thursday, the "calm" before the storm, or at least the leftovers of the storm. That storm is Nicole, which made landfall on the East Coast of Florida early on Thursday. That leftover rain will zip up the East Coast over the next 24-36 hours, and make for some occasionally wet and windy weather here on Friday and Friday night. However, we'll miss the worst of the heaviest rain (stays to our west) and the gustiest winds (stays to our east). Still, expect a round of rain Friday, an evening lull, then another round of showers and even a thunderstorm overnight Friday to produce an inch of rain on average, with 30-35mph gusts Friday night into Saturday (45mph gusts at the shore). We'll clear out on Saturday and sneak in a mild but still breezy day, then the bottom drops out on temperatures thereafter. It's mostly 40s for highs starting Sunday and for most of next week, with some unseasonably chilly days that plan to stick around a while.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
After a sunny and mild day, clouds will gradually increase from the south overnight, but we'll remain dry through early Friday morning. Thanks to those clouds, it will be a noticeably milder night compared to the past few, with lows around 50 degrees.
FRIDAY
The heaviest rain will stay to our west, and the gustiest winds will stay to our east along the shore. But that being said, we'll still have to deal with the impacts from what is left of what was once Hurricane Nicole. Expect some of that remnant rain to arrive on Friday, with periods of rain from mid-morning through the mid to late afternoon. It will be mild despite the wet weather, with highs in the mid 60s, and daytime winds won't be much of a factor, from the east and southeast around 10mph. The windier weather arrives overnight.
FRIDAY NIGHT
There could be a decent lull in the rain during the evening hours or first part of Friday night, before another round of rain arrives overnight. With the track of the remnant low to our west likely over central PA, that means the heaviest rain (2-3"+) will also likely stay out in the western half of Pennsylvania and into Upstate New York. Still, we'll get wet with a few rounds of rain and a possible thunderstorm or two, with 1" of rain on average with some that get a few downpours getting more. There's also the chance of a gusty storm or two, with some severe weather possible to the right of the track of the low pressure, for eastern PA, Delaware, and New Jersey. Given the limited instability Friday night, any severe weather should be isolated, not widespread. And the rain and any storms should be just about offshore by sunrise Saturday morning. Southeast winds will ramp up overnight, gusting over 30mph at times,. and then shift from the west by Saturday. 45mph gusts should be closer to the NJ and DE shores.
SATURDAY
Thanks to the quick speed and exit of Nicole's leftovers, Saturday should be a dry day, albeit still a bit brisk and breezy. Look for blustery west to northwest breezes around 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph, but skies should become partly sunny once some morning clouds depart and we'll sneak in a bonus mild day. The cold air will be delayed until the second half of the weekend, so Saturday should still be on the warmer side of average with highs in the low to mid 60s, perhaps falling back a bit later in the day.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
While it looks quiet to wrap up the weekend and start the new work week, it also looks quite chilly, cold even, both compared to average and especially when compared with how we started the month. Look for partly sunny skies but brisk and unseasonably cold weather with highs only in the mid to upper 40s, and overnight lows perhaps dipping into the upper 20s.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
A weak system may slide through later Tuesday into early Wednesday, bringing with it an increase in clouds and at least some light rain, Given the cold air in place initially, depending on when the moisture arrives, there could even be a little wet snow at the onset, especially if the moisture arrives overnight, and especially in the Poconos. Temperatures will remain unusually chilly for early to mid-November, with highs likely remaining around 45-50 degrees. Average highs for this time of year should be in the mid to upper 50s.
