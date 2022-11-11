As expected, it was unfortunately a wet Veterans Day on Friday with occasional rain and drizzle throughout the day, as the remnant rains from Nicole have arrived on schedule. While wet, it's fairly mild and actually quite humid for November, as our tropical leftovers have brought some stickier tropical air along with them. While there could be a lull in the rain for a while Friday evening, another round of some showers, along with a gusty downpour or thunderstorm, is likely overnight, but should be done by sunrise Saturday morning. The winds have been light so far as promised on Friday, but will pick up overnight and linger into Saturday, with 25-35mph gusts for most, up to 45mph gusts along the shore overnight. If you don't mind it a bit blustery, Saturday looks to be a mild and drier day as skies become partly sunny. It will be our last 60-degree day for awhile, as the coldest air of the fall so far arrives Sunday and sticks around all of next week. Highs will largely be in the 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s, both noticeably colder than average for this time of year. While there are no big storms in sight, there could be a few rain showers Saturday night and early Sunday morning, and then some steadier light rain Tuesday night.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY NIGHT
There could be a decent lull in the rain during the evening hours or first part of Friday night, before another round of rain arrives overnight. With the track of the remnant low to our west likely over central PA, that means the heaviest rain (2-3"+) will also likely stay out in the western half of Pennsylvania and into Upstate New York. Still, we'll get wet with a few rounds of showers or steadier rain and a possible thunderstorm or two, with 1" of rain on average with some that get a few downpours getting more. There's also the chance of a gusty storm or two, with some severe weather possible to the right of the track of the low pressure, for eastern PA, Delaware, and New Jersey. Given the limited instability Friday night, any severe weather should be isolated, not widespread. And the rain and any storms should be just about offshore by sunrise Saturday morning. Southeast winds will ramp up overnight, gusting over 30mph at times,. and then shift from the west by Saturday. 45mph gusts should be closer to the NJ and DE shores.
SATURDAY
Thanks to the quick speed and exit of Nicole's leftovers, Saturday should be a dry day, albeit still a bit brisk and breezy. Look for blustery west to northwest breezes around 15-25mph with gusts to 25-35mph, but skies should become partly sunny once some morning clouds depart and we'll sneak in a bonus mild day. The cold air will be delayed until the second half of the weekend, so Saturday should still be on the warmer side of average with highs in the low to mid 60s. A weak, trailing disturbance will bring more clouds our way Saturday night with a few light rain showers possible, which could linger into early Sunday morning.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
While it looks largely quiet to wrap up the weekend and start the new work week, it also looks quite chilly, cold even, both compared to average and especially when compared with how we started the month. Look for partly sunny skies but brisk and unseasonably cold weather with highs only in the mid to upper 40s, and overnight lows perhaps dipping into the upper 20s. Some lingering clouds and a rain shower or two early Sunday morning should give way to a mainly dry day, though a few sprinkles or even flurries are possible in the Poconos anytime during the day Sunday.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
A fast moving low pressure will bring a round of mostly light rain our way, mostly centered on Tuesday night but possibly lingering into early Wednesday morning. So clouds will increase Tuesday and decrease Wednesday, with that rain in between. The unseasonably chilly temperatures remain, with highs around 45-50 degrees the rest of the week, certainly cooler than our average mid-November high in the mid 50s.
