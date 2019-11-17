TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with patchy drizzle late; some freezing drizzle possible north. Low: 34
MONDAY: Cloudy with some rain at times; freezing drizzle possible early north. High: 43
MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a bit of rain; rain may change to snow before ending over northern areas, little or no accumulation. Low: 33
|WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR CARBON, MONROE, PIKE, SUSSEX, AND WARREN COUNTIES FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
Similar to Saturday, Sunday featured chilly and breezy conditions, however, Sunday also featured a lot more cloud cover compared to Saturday. There were some sunny breaks, and it was dry, but northeasterly breezes occasionally gusting over 20 miles-per-hour made afternoon high temperatures in the low and a few mid 40s feel like it was closer to freezing. That's after waking up to low temperatures in the low and mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. An area of high pressure drifted into New England and an offshore storm tracked well east of the Carolina coast. This storm, in tandem with a piece of energy arriving from the west, will stir the weather pot tonight, Monday, and Monday night. While the large majority of the region can expect just rain over the next 24 hours, a little ice and snow will be possible across parts of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. Little or no ice and snow accumulation is expected however.
As the offshore storm continues its journey northward off the mid-Atlantic coast tonight, patchy drizzle will develop after midnight. This happens as temperatures drop into the mid 30s for most, but perhaps a little colder for areas to the north in the higher elevations. Some of these higher elevations spots, especially above 1500 feet, may be cold enough to see a little freezing drizzle. Since a light glaze can't be ruled out here, the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly issued a Winter Weather Advisory from late tonight through late Monday morning. While only trace amounts of ice are possible, it doesn’t take much to make for slippery walkways and roadways, especially secondary ones. If your travels take you across these northern higher elevation spots overnight into first thing Monday morning, you’ll certainly want to use some extra caution.
The best chance for a little rain arrives on Monday with fringe showers inland and steadier activity near the coast. When it's not raining, Monday will still be quite cloudy with a bit of a breeze, especially closer to the coast. Things get a little interesting later Monday night when a piece of energy to our west crosses the region. Rain may actually mix with or change to snow for a couple of hours overnight, again mainly in northern higher elevation areas. It's something we'll watch closely, but at this point it seems little or no snow accumulation can be expected.
Our nuisance storm will race off to the northeast Tuesday. Clouds will gradually break for some sunshine and highs will reach the seasonable low 50s. The seasonable air will be sticking around through the end of the week with highs nearing 50 degrees Wednesday, and reaching the low and mid 50s for Thursday and Friday.
Another cold front will track in from the west Thursday night into Friday bringing increasing chances for showers. The front will also shave a few degrees off those 50-something degree temperatures next weekend with a stiff breeze adding an extra chill to the air once more. Look for highs to only reach the upper 40s next Saturday and Sunday with high pressure moving through Saturday to provide us with a mix of sun and clouds followed by a weak storm system moving through Sunday to bring yet another chance for some showers.
Have a great and safe evening and new week ahead!