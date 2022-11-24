Happy Thanksgiving! Hope everyone had a wonderful holiday! We can all give thanks that we saw a sunny and mild day Thanksgiving Day with highs in the low to mid 50s, before we watch two chances for rain over the rest of the four-day holiday weekend. That first chance comes Friday, mainly during the morning, with just some light rain for a few hours for morning holiday shoppers. Drier weather arrives later Friday and lasts through Saturday, which will be the best weather day for hitting the tree farms or decorating for the holidays. Come Sunday, a second round of wet weather, this featuring some steadier and briefly heavier rain, arrives later in the day, with the morning this go around probably being the drier period before things turn wetter during the afternoon. Rain or shine, temperatures throughout the weekend with highs close to 50 degrees from Friday through Sunday. The first half of next week looks mainly dry with some sunshine as high temperatures don’t change much fluctuating back and forth between the upper 40s to low 50s. Another round of rain may arrive late in the day Wednesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Clouds will increase tonight in advance of a cold front across the Midwest moving eastward. Those heading out for overnight holiday shopping for those Black Friday deals will want to prepare for the possibility of a few showers arriving close to sunrise Friday morning, especially west of the Lehigh Valley. With more cloud cover anticipated tonight, we should not be getting anywhere near as cold as previous nights. Overnight low temperatures should settle back into the mid 30s.
BLACK FRIDAY
Friday will bring the first of two rounds of wet weather over the holiday weekend, and it looks to be the lighter and shorter-lived of the two. Cloudy skies are expected to start Friday, with some primarily morning light rain, mostly from just before sunrise to around midday, ending from west to east. While a lingering shower is possible later in the day, the afternoon should end up drier than the morning with even some breaks of sunshine. With the clouds and raindrops, it will be a little cooler than the previous few days, but with the drier weather expect during the afternoon plus a little sunshine, we probably still manage to see seasonable high temperatures around 50 degrees. A west to northwest breeze will increase a bit in the afternoon, likely around 10-15mph. Rainfall amounts will generally be light, mostly only around a tenth of an inch.
SATURDAY
After Thanksgiving Day, Saturday gets the nod as the next best day of the holiday weekend. With high pressure building overhead, expect mostly sunny skies, lighter breezes, and seasonably mild high temperatures in the low 50s. Clouds again thicken Saturday night with a second and steadier round of rain arriving as we progress through the day Sunday.
SUNDAY
We'll wrap up the holiday weekend with the wettest day of the four, with cloudy skies, a brisk breeze developing, and some steadier rain arriving mainly during the afternoon. Some of that rain likely lingers into the early evening, then tapers off from west to east as we progress through the nighttime. Highs will be around 50 degrees once again despite the wet weather. Rainfall totals this go around look to be a little higher compared to Friday’s deal, but still, only a quarter to half inch is expected so overall it’s nothing too terribly heavy.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
It's back to work and school Monday with partly sunny skies, brisk winds, but still close to seasonable high temperatures in the lower 50s. A weak front dropping in from the north and west may be enough to kick up an isolated shower Monday, but overall many should remain dry. High pressure settles in for Tuesday leading to lighter breezes and mostly sunny skies as high temperatures drop just a smidge into the upper 40s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: