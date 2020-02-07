Weather Alert

NJZ001-007-PAZ060>062-072200- /O.CON.KPHI.WI.Y.0005.200207T1300Z-200208T0000Z/ Sussex-Warren-Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 408 AM EST Fri Feb 7 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren and Sussex. In Pennsylvania, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. An initial surge of strong to damaging winds will be between 9 AM and 12 PM, with a secondary surge between 1 PM and 4 PM. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. && $$