TONIGHT: A bit of rain and drizzle early, then eventually drying out overnight with some clearing late. Low: 47
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a little breezy at times, and more seasonable. A brief shower can't entirely be ruled out, mainly north of the Lehigh Valley. High: 65
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40
A cold front crossed the region back on Saturday afternoon/evening bringing with it steady rains and even a few rather intense thunderstorms. Several spots saw damaging winds along with hail between 0.50" and 1.00" in diameter. A Tornado Warning was even issued for far northern reaches of Pike County. The good news now tonight is that our cold front has moved off to our east taking any severe weather concerns away from the region. Some rain will linger for a little in the wake of the front tonight, but we'll be looking at much drier weather come Sunday as some much cooler temperatures get set to return. While Sunday is fairly seasonable with highs in the mid 60s, we may very well not get out of the 50s for Monday through Wednesday before the numbers rebound slightly to the lower 60s for the latter half of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Some rain and drizzle will linger for a bit tonight before most of it comes to an end in the wee hours of Sunday morning as our cold front continues its journey eastward. Mostly cloudy skies will be seen otherwise for a while, but some clearing will likely take place as we get closer to sunrise on Sunday. Overnight lows should settle back into the upper 40s.
SUNDAY
Sunday should be a quiet and largely dry day with a decent amount of sunshine to start followed by some increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower may pop back up Sunday afternoon and early Sunday evening thanks to some upper level energy settling in from the north and west, but all-in-all much of the day should be dry. The big change however will be a noticeable drop in temperatures with highs returning to the mid 60s. West winds may occasionally gust to around 20 miles-per-hour certainly adding a little extra chill to the air.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
An upper level trough overhead for the first half of the week will ensure we experience some chilly conditions again similar to how the past week started with high temperatures Monday through Wednesday perhaps getting no higher than the upper 50s. There will also be a bit of a northwest breeze to add an extra chill to the air. Just a stray shower for the higher elevations north and west will be possible Monday and Tuesday with partly sunny skies expected otherwise. On Wednesday, skies may be a bit cloudier, and more of the area might see a few showers, as a weak piece of energy embedded within our upper level trough rotates through.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Temperatures will try to rebound a little for the latter half of the week with highs expected to return to the lower 60s on Thursday and Friday with clouds and some breaks of sunshine. These highs are still below normal however as the average high is in the mid to upper 60s. Both Thursday and Friday look mainly dry as forecast model guidance continues to suggest an area of low pressure remains far enough to our south to keep much of any unsettled weather away.
TRACK THE WEATHER: