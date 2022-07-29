Friday was certainly a cooler day compared to Thursday thanks to a lot more cloud cover with highs dropping back to around or a little above 80 degrees. Humidity remained high however, and that in combination with a cold front tracking in from our north and west helped to trigger more scattered showers with a few isolated downpours but not much in the way of thunderstorm activity. We’ll continue to allow for a shower or thunderstorm this evening, but eventually things dry out overnight as our cold front moves through and sweeps away the rain and storm chances, as well as the humidity, just in time for the weekend. As a result, Saturday and Sunday look sun-sational with plenty of comfortably warm sunshine and low humidity. The hotter and stickier weather gradually builds next week, especially towards the end of the week, along with an occasional thunderstorm chance but no widespread rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
As a cold front works its way into the region this evening, a small area of low pressure will develop along the front to our south over the Chesapeake or Delmarva and lift northeastward into the nighttime. As this low lifts north, we expect the radar to fill in a bit across the region with organized showers, and perhaps even a thunderstorm or two, although no real severe weather is expected. The main threat with any thunderstorm would be locally heavy rain that could lead to a little bit of flooding. Some brief wind gusts to 40 mph or so may also be possible. After midnight, our cold front and low pressure system should be exiting offshore, and this will allow any rain or storms to come to an end. Skies may also clear a bit late, and we’ll start to see much drier and more comfortable air settling in just in time for the weekend. Overnight lows should drop back into the mid 60s.
THIS WEEKEND
The last weekend of July looks to be as good as it gets weather-wise this time of year, complete with lots of sunshine, seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s, and that refreshingly low humidity sticking around through Sunday. It should be dry, comfortable, and pleasant from start to finish, and great for any outdoor plans, as high pressure is the main weather player all weekend long and our aforementioned cold front stalls out well to our south.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
As our southern front slowly inches back to the north, expect our temperatures and humidity levels to be on the slow rise early next week. The front may spark a shower or two for areas mainly south of the Lehigh Valley on Monday; otherwise expect a partly sunny start to the new work week with highs reaching the mid 80s. Highs will climb back up to around or just above 90 degrees by Tuesday, with partly sunny skies, more humidity, and perhaps an afternoon/early evening shower or thunderstorm here or there, but only scattered activity as the heat becomes the bigger story once again. Tuesday is probably the best chance for a few pop-up t-storms over the next seven days as of right now.
LATER NEXT WEEK
High pressure really starts to flex its muscles mid to late week with ample sunshine expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Thanks to a ridge in the jet stream re-developing along the East Coast along with strengthening Bermuda high pressure, the heat will really start to build again moving through the rest of the week. Look for highs to reach the low to mid 90s on Wednesday, then mid and upper 90s for Thursday and Friday. Humidity may briefly drop at least on Wednesday but then it’s expected to build again for Thursday and Friday. There may be a stray pop-up storm or two Friday afternoon/evening as a cold front drops in from our north, but what looks to be the second heat wave of the summer will likely be the bigger story as Musikfest gets underway to some uncomfortably hot temperatures and high humidity levels.
