It took all week, but we finally enjoyed a day with light winds, blue skies, and lots of sunshine. As a result, highs climbed back closer to seasonable levels in the low to mid 70s for most, making our Thursday the nicest day of the week so far. We can thank high pressure southeast of Cape Cod for providing the nice day, however that high is now departing out to sea taking the nice weather with it.
Today and Saturday will bring our turn for dealing with a pesky cut-off low that has plagued areas from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley through the Virginias and Carolinas much of the week with frequent rain. While neither day will be a washout, expect some occasional rain showers and perhaps a period or two of some steadier rain, along with plenty of clouds and highs either side of 70 degrees.
As that low finally drifts out to sea, we'll save the nicer weather of the holiday weekend for Sunday and Monday, with partly sunny skies and seasonably mild highs in the low to mid 70s. 80 degree warmth likely returns after Memorial Day as a warmer pattern sets up for much of next week.
TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY
It’s a much milder start to today compared to yesterday morning as increasing clouds last night along with increasing moisture in the air allowed lows to only drop into the low and mid 50s.
Today will start dry in many areas with even a bit of sunshine, especially the further north and east you go from the Lehigh Valley. As that pesky low pressure system to our south however drifts up the coastal plain from the Carolinas, skies will turn mostly cloudy and some showers will overspread the area from southwest to northeast mainly from midday on. We should then get used to these showers as they will stay in the forecast right through Saturday.
Granted, it won't be a washout, and it won't rain all of the time, but there will be some occasional bouts of steadier rain with a thunderstorm also not entirely out of the question later tonight into Saturday as rainfall amounts generally average between 0.25" to 0.50" for most.
The clouds and raindrops will temporarily pause the warming trend, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s today, and low 70s on Saturday.
SUNDAY & MEMORIAL DAY
High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will control our weather, but the clockwise flow of air around it will keep the ocean breeze blowing, although not as briskly as we weathered earlier this week. With any wind off a 50-something-degree ocean, temperatures will not get too warm. But that being said, we should still see highs inch up into the low to mid 70s with at least partly sunny skies both days, making the second half of the holiday weekend the nicer half for outdoor activities.
THE REST OF THE NEXT WEEK
Get ready for our first extended stretch of 80-degree warmth so far this year, with highs likely inching up through the 80s as we move through next week. High pressure will slide farther off the East coast and winds will shift from the cooler easterly direction to the warmer southerly one.
In addition to the building warmth, it's also likely to remain mostly dry for much of the week, with a shower or thunderstorm perhaps before week's end.