After temperatures soared into the 50s and even a few 60-degree readings Sunday, a cold front moved through bringing a return to more seasonable air as we get set to kick off the new week. And what a week this will be weather-wise with two storm systems to track.
The first is a minor system Monday, bringing some rain and snow to the area, but this is simply the teaser for what’s to come. By the middle of the week, we are tracking a Nor’Easter that is set to bring quite a bit of snow to the region and will likely be the area’s biggest snowstorm in two winters. Major impacts are expected from this storm over a large area, especially from later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. At the same time, we can expect winter-like temperatures for much of the week with plenty of sunshine for Tuesday in addition to Friday.
MONDAY
A fast moving area of low pressure is scooting by to our south this morning and will slide off the lower Mid-Atlantic coast between Virginia and North Carolina by this afternoon. This system will throw rain our way this morning, with snow occurring across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey.
By midday, look for rain across the Lehigh Valley and Berks to mix with and changeover to snow, as well as for areas all the way just to the south of Interstate 78 as well. This activity will then take us through the afternoon, gradually tapering off by around sunset. For the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and Delaware, this storm system will bring nothing but rain.
Snow accumulation will be very minor with only a coating to 2 inches at most expected. The greatest amounts will occur across the higher elevations and the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. The accumulations will also mainly occur on grassy and elevated surfaces so most roadways should just be wet. Highs today should reach the upper 30s.
TONIGHT
Precipitation should be ending by around sunset as our low pressure system moves further away out to sea. At the same time, high pressure from central Canada will build into the Great Lakes and start to have an influence on our weather. This will clear out our skies turning things mainly clear overnight. Lows will drop back into the mid and upper 20s.
TUESDAY
High pressure over the Great Lakes will move into eastern Canada and take full control on Tuesday leading to dry weather for us with mostly sunny skies. The northwesterly wind flow the high provides us will lead to seasonable temperatures with highs reaching the upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY
Our weather becomes quite interesting by Wednesday. Energy moving across the nation’s mid-section will help to spin up a new area of low pressure somewhere along the Southeast U.S. coast, and this low will then proceed to ride northward along the coast becoming a full-fledged Nor’Easter. The system is set to bring a substantial amount of snow to the region, although as is typically the case with these systems, the track will be key.
Right now, we expect Wednesday to start dry but cloudy. By midday, snow will likely start to work it’s way into areas south and west of the Lehigh Valley and will continue to overspread the rest of the area as we work through the afternoon.
This snow is eventually expected to become steadier and heavier with snowfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour not out of the question by the time we get to Wednesday night. Rain and ice are expected to work into parts of southern New Jersey, Delaware, and even up to Philly cutting back on snow totals here.
Highs Wednesday are only expected to get to around or just above 30 degrees.
By Wednesday night, this is when the worst of the storm is expected as winds become gusty blowing snow around. This will lead to drifting as well. At this time, much of the area is expected to see anywhere from 12 to 18 inches of snow, but keep in mind, we are still two days or so away from the storm and changes are still certainly possible.
As mentioned before, the track of the low coming up the coast will be key, and we still have some significant differences with the forecast model guidance that leads to big differences in snow totals across the region. If the storm tracks right along the coast all the way up into New Jersey, this would bring in warmer air and lead to more areas seeing a mix or changeover to rain and ice. This would obviously drastically cut back on snow totals. On the other hand, the storm may track further offshore which would shift the heavier snow bands more to the south and east.
The bottom line here is that right now, folks need to start planning for a major storm that will disrupt travel and make things very dangerous, certainly Wednesday night.
THURSDAY
Regardless of what happens with the track of our Nor’Easter, it should be moving out to sea for Thursday allowing skies to gradually clear. We’ll still start the morning with some lingering snow which will gradually taper off to flurries and snow showers and end by midday. Clouds should then break for some sunshine during the afternoon as winds turn a bit gusty. Highs are only expected to reach the low to mid 30s.
FRIDAY
High pressure moves overhead Friday lightening up our winds and bringing plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will remain cold as highs are only expected to reach the mid 30s.
