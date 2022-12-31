What a difference a week makes! Over the Christmas holiday last weekend, high temperatures struggled to reach the teens and 20s with wind chills below zero. This holiday weekend, we're well on the other side of the temperature scale with temperatures in the mild 50s! And we'll remain near or better than 50 degrees for the foreseeable future, as an extended stretch of milder weather continues. That milder weather however is coming with a bit of a price as we’re tracking multiple opportunities for rain in the coming days, though nothing that heavy. The first bout of rain we’ll have to deal with is later tonight. While still mild, it will be on the cloudier side for the day and there will be some mostly light rain and/or drizzle, mainly during the afternoon and into Saturday night/New Year's Eve. We'll dry out and clear out for Sunday and Monday, with clouds and showers returning to the forecast by the middle of next week. But along with the next round of wet weather comes an even warmer surge, and an opportunity to hit or surpass 60 degrees on Wednesday. It's likely a gradual return to a colder January reality after that towards the following weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT (NEW YEAR'S EVE)
The last day of the year will be a mainly cloudy yet still mild one, with highs still around 50 degrees despite the lack of sunshine. The morning to midday is likely mainly dry, with some early morning fog possible followed by some mostly light rain and drizzle developing, but still only scattered in fashion, in the afternoon and continuing into New Year's Eve itself. Rainfall amounts won't be all that excessive, likely only a tenth to a quarter of an inch with some perhaps not even seeing a tenth of an inch. Temperatures for the ball/peep drop New Year's Eve should be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, certainly mild for a late December/early January night. More concentrated areas of showers should taper off by around midnight, but we still can’t entirely rule out a shower or two during the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, and some areas of fog will also once again be possible at this point. By sunrise Sunday, we should be entirely dry.
SUNDAY (NEW YEAR'S DAY)
While some clouds may linger early Sunday morning, New Year's Day looks like the better weekend day overall, with skies becoming mostly sunny and highs up in the low to mid 50s. There will be a little bit of a brisk west to northwest breeze, but nothing excessive, with winds generally around 10-20mph.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
Our December-turned-January thaw continues, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs up in the low 50s on Monday, and those low 50s returning for Tuesday too. However, more clouds are likely with a mainly cloudy sky and perhaps even a morning/midday shower with a warm front lifting through. Showers become a little more likely Wednesday ahead of another surge of even warmer weather. Our Wednesday highs could flirt with or even surpass the 60-degree mark, but it's also our most likely day for some wet weather next week along with plenty of clouds.
