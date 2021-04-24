Friday was obviously cool, but certainly much warmer compared to Thursday, and that warming trend continued into the start of our weekend. Yes, Saturday morning started quite chilly with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but by afternoon, highs soared into the upper 60s. We saw a decent amount of sunshine for a while before high clouds thickened and increased ahead of our next weather maker with is set to bring a round of rain to the region overnight tonight. More seasonable temperatures for late April will continue for the remainder of this weekend into early next week, before a major league surge of warmth sends highs soaring through the 70s and even past 80 degrees by the middle of next week. We do have the opportunity for some unsettled weather, with a round of steadier rain late tonight into early Sunday morning. Another system may bring some showers late Wednesday into Thursday, but the heaviest rain over the next several days will likely be later tonight.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Clouds will continue to thicken and lower tonight as low pressure works its way into southside Virginia. Eventually, steady, and perhaps sometimes heavy, rain will work its way into our area, starting close to midnight and continuing for a while the rest of the night. It will be much milder compared to recent nights thanks to the rain and all the clouds as lows only drop to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
SUNDAY
Clouds and lingering rain early Sunday morning should end from southwest to northeast, with some drying and even a little bit of sunshine expected later in the day. Rainfall totals from our storm system should be anywhere from 0.25” to 0.50” from the Interstate 78 corridor and points north, while 0.50” to 1.00” can be expected the closer one gets to the Interstate 95 corridor. Areas in southwestern New Jersey and northern Delaware might even see over 1.00”. A northwesterly wind will turn a bit gusty, perhaps up to 30 miles-per-hour, as our storm departs, and highs will be a few degrees cooler in the low to mid 60s thanks to the wet start and limited sunshine. The rain however will be a benefit for allergy sufferers as it will knock pollen levels down a bit after riding high for an extended period of time.
MONDAY
A bit of a breeze will linger behind our storm, but abundant sunshine should return to start the work and school week as high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes. Highs should be fairly close to normal topping out in the low 60s.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
We’ll keep the sunshine from Tuesday through Thursday, but really see temperatures take off as high pressure centers itself along the Carolina coast leading to a southwesterly breeze. Highs will surge into the mid 70s on Tuesday, and we may be spoiled with back-to-back 80-degree days on Wednesday and Thursday. The one question mark as of late revolves around Thursday. Latest forecast guidance indicates a backdoor cold front will try to drop in from our north, and this may lead to a cloudier time along with the increased chance for showers Thursday compared to earlier forecasts. We have started to drop our expected high temperatures for Thursday a little, along with increasing the chance for a shower or two and going with slightly cloudier skies. For now, we’ll stick with a very warm forecast still near 80 degrees for Thursday, with more clouds than sun along with a slight chance for a stray shower. There’s a chance though we’ll need to go even cloudier, wetter, and cooler, but we’ll wait to see if that trend continues with the forecast model guidance. Stay tuned!
