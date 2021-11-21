TONIGHT: Cloudy with a bit of rain at times. Low: 43
MONDAY: Lingering AM shower south and east; otherwise, turning windy and colder with clouds giving way to some sunshine. High: 48
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy, and colder. Low: 27
Sunday got off to a sunny start, and that sun stayed with us right into the early afternoon. Clouds gradually thickened and lowered however as we progressed through the afternoon, and we even some some rain showers moving into western areas not too long before sunset. Overall though, it wasn't too bad of a day to be out and about as breezes were light and afternoon highs returned to more seasonable levels in the low to mid 50s. A cold front will cross the region tonight bringing with it some periods of light rain. By sunrise Monday, much of the rain will be gone and skies will gradually clear working through the day, however cold and blustery conditions will then start to build in. On Tuesday, highs will likely struggle to even get above 40 degrees with wind chills at or below freezing much of the day thanks to wind gusts up to 35 miles-per-hour. Wednesday’s highs should remain chilly in the middle 40s, but it does look to at least be a rather sunny day with much lighter winds compared to the start of the week. Despite the cold, it does look dry for the big pre-Thanksgiving travel time on Tuesday and Wednesday. Turkey Day also looks to stay dry with some sunshine as high temperatures look to briefly rebound back into the 50s. Then just like that, another cold front will track through Thursday night into Friday morning bringing with it a period of rain followed by much colder and windy conditions again.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A cold front across the Midwest and Ohio Valley will continue its journey eastward tonight eventually moving across the region. As the front approaches, so do some waves of light rain. It certainly won't be a steady rain all night long however, and there will likely be times where it's simply just cloudy. With all the clouds and increasing moisture tonight, low temperatures will be milder compared to recent nights only dropping into the low and mid 40s. Rainfall totals in general only look to run between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch.
MONDAY
Our cold front from Sunday night will pretty much be offshore by sunrise Monday with perhaps a few showers lingering near and south and east of Interstate 95 at this point. Overall, much of the region can expect a dry day Monday, however winds will really be picking up, and temperatures will start to feel much colder. Look for cloudy skies first thing Monday morning to gradually give way to more in the way of sunshine as the day progresses. High temperatures will likely occur closer to midday in the upper 40s, then slowly fall through the 40s during the course of the afternoon. Winds may gust as high as 35 miles-per-hour as we get into the afternoon, and that will eventually lead to wind chill values that are several degrees into the 30s. Look for skies to turn out mainly clear Monday night as low temperatures drop into the upper 20s. The winds will remain a bit gusty, and this will make for wind chill values all the way down into the teens by first thing Tuesday morning.
TUESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY
Tuesday will be the coldest day so far this fall, with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees and wind chills near or below freezing much of the day despite a mix of sun and clouds. Look for the winds and cold to gradually ease a bit as we head into Wednesday as high pressure builds by to our south. Yes, we still anticipate a chilly day Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s, but with plenty of sunshine and much less wind compared to the start of the week, it certainly won't feel as harsh as what we'll have just gone through. High pressure builds off the Southeast Coast for Thanksgiving Day allowing our wind direction to become more southwesterly. This will aid in warming which should get our high temperatures back into the low and mid 50s by Thanksgiving Day afternoon. The day also looks to remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. In general, it's looking like a very pleasant Thanksgiving holiday this year.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
Here comes yet another cold front to our west set to cross the region overnight Thursday into Friday morning. The front will bring with it some periods of mainly light rainfall, which at this point in time looks to be gone by midday Friday. Clouds will break for some sunshine Friday as we get behind the front, but the winds will gradually increase during the day driving in a reinforcing shot of colder air. The highs Friday are expected to return to the mid 40s, and this once again may be a case where those numbers are realized early on and temperatures actually start dropping during the afternoon. It appears this cold air will be sticking around into the weekend.
TRACK THE WEATHER: