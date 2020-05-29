Friday was a day that felt more like the middle of summer as highs soared into the middle 80s, and heat index/real feel temperatures neared 90 degrees courtesy of dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s. An area of low pressure and cold front advanced into Pennsylvania from the Midwest late in the day Friday clashing with the very warm and humid air which brought scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms produced torrential downpours along with strong winds, and perhaps even a little bit of hail. The active weather will be wrapping up overnight tonight as our cold front moves off to our east. High pressure will then start to build into the area from the Midwest on Saturday allowing skies to clear and humidity levels to drop. This will set us up for a cooler and breezy but pleasant second half of the weekend as the aforementioned high nudges in a bit more leading to even more sunshine. Temperatures tumble a bit further for Monday as the axis of an upper-level trough swings through the Northeast bringing with it a little more cloud cover and possibly sparking up a shower to the north. As that trough exits the East Coast it will open the door for the high that's been patiently sitting to our west to move into the Mid-Atlantic Monday night into Tuesday. After a sunny start to the day on Tuesday skies will cloud up as we approach sunset as a cold front advances in from the Great Lakes. This cold front and a trailing low pressure with its associated warm and cold fronts will lead to cloudier skies, some showers, and possibly as thunderstorm through Wednesday as they're making their way through the region. All the while, temperatures will remain in the vicinity of normal for early June, which is middle 70s.
TONIGHT
Showers and thunderstorms from earlier in the evening will gradually fade away overnight thanks to the loss of daytime heating and our cold front moving off to the east into New Jersey. Early on tonight, we still can’t entirely rule out an isolated stronger storm with gusty winds and hail, but no widespread organized severe weather is expected. After midnight, expect much of the activity to dissipate and exit to the east leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a few areas of fog, especially where there was rain earlier. It will be one more very mild and sticky night as lows only dip into the middle 60s. Rainfall totals with our storm system will likely vary quite a bit across the region due to the hit-or-miss nature of the showers and storms, but in general, many will likely only see a 0.50” or less. A few spots however that see thunderstorms may pick up between 1.00” and 2.00”.
SATURDAY
Our aforementioned cold front will make its way to the New Jersey coastline by first thing Saturday morning. The boundary will still be close enough that we have to at least allow for a shower first thing Saturday morning, mainly near and east of Interstate 95, along with rather cloudy skies. By late morning however, our front should be far enough offshore that any showers will come to an end, and skies will turn rather sunny. As the clearing sky progresses throughout Saturday, dew points will also drop back into the more comfortable 50s, while highs top out right around or just above 80 degrees. A weak disturbance passing through Upstate New York may be able to spark a few late day/early evening showers in parts of the Poconos or far northern New Jersey, but the large majority of the area should stay dry. Saturday night will then feel much cooler under mostly clear skies as lows drop back into the low 50s.
SUNDAY
A large area of high pressure will start building in from the Midwest Sunday while an upper-level trough with the jet stream settles into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. As a result, cooler and more comfortable air will continue pushing into the region along with dry conditions. We can expect a mostly sunny Sunday with some gusty winds on occasion as afternoon highs only peak around 70 degrees. Dew points will be dropping back into the very comfortable 40s. This dry air should set the stage for a cool Sunday night when lows are expected to drop back into the upper 40s.
MONDAY
The eastward movement of the high pressure system over the Midwest will be stymied on Monday by an upper-level trough dipping from the Northeast into the Mid Atlantic. This vigorous trough and high to our west will lead to some cool air funneling down from the north sending temperatures even further south on Monday as highs are expected to stay in the 60s. Cooler temperatures aren't the only thing Monday's trough will lead to as a little more cloud cover and a stray shower in northern areas are also possible. With that said, we still anticipate a mainly dry day for most of the area with some decent periods of sunshine, especially to the south.
TUESDAY
High pressure will reposition itself to our south Tuesday and eventually move offshore from the North Carolina coast later Tuesday afternoon. This should allow our wind direction to become more westerly, or maybe even southwesterly, which should aid in bringing some slightly warmer air back to the region. We expect Tuesday’s highs to climb back closer to seasonable levels in the mid 70s. While much of the day looks dry, a trough approaching from the northwest later in the day will increase the clouds and maybe even spark a shower.
WEDNESDAY
A cold front will be draped across the region on Wednesday while ripples of energy ride along the boundary. At the same time, a slightly warmer and more humid air makes a comeback and as a result, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day with cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will warm back into the low 80s, and humidity values will be more noticeable again with any strenuous outdoor activities.