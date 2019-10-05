TONIGHT: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy and not as chilly as last night. Low: 45
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as cool with a shower or two around, especially in the afternoon. High: 70
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a shower in spots. Low: 60
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Saturday got off to quite a chilly start as many saw low temperatures dip down into the upper 30s with a few spots in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey dipping down into the low and mid 30s. Not only were these the coldest temperatures experienced for the season so far, but they were also the coldest temperatures experienced since the end of April. It was also no surprise that several locations saw the first frost of the season, certainly to the north. Clear skies, light wind, and very dry air last night courtesy of high pressure building in from the Great Lakes helped provide the chilly overnight. That high pressure system continued to dominate our weather throughout the day Saturday as it moved by to our north leading to ample sunshine with hardly a cloud in sight. Afternoon high temperatures were a bit cool though topping out in the low 60s. Typical highs this time of the year should be in the upper 60s.
High pressure will move offshore from New England tonight allowing our wind direction to change to a more southerly flow. At the same time, a warm front will be moving into western Pennsylvania sending increasing clouds in our direction. While most of the overnight should be dry, it’s not entirely out of the question a spotty shower or some drizzle develops towards dawn Sunday, especially in the Poconos. With more clouds eventually overnight and a light southerly wind flow, we should not be as chilly as last night with low temperatures this go around dropping into the mid 40s.
The aforementioned warm front to our west will lift northeastward through the region Sunday while a cold front slowly advances eastward from the Midwest into the Ohio Valley. The result will be mostly cloudy skies with a shower or two around, especially during the afternoon. With a strong area of high pressure remaining offshore, our wind flow will continue its southerly component, and this will continue to bring in some milder air. Even with plenty of clouds Sunday, and the occasional shower, afternoon high temperatures should still be able to climb to around 70 degrees. Sunday night will be a much milder night compared to the previous two as mostly cloudy skies, the chance for a shower, and a southerly wind flow will all lead to low temperatures only around 60 degrees.
The aforementioned cold front moving into the Ohio Valley Sunday will continues its slow approach towards the region Monday keeping skies rather cloudy along with a continued opportunity for some showers. Even with this rather gloomy setup, a southwesterly wind flow ahead of the cold front will lead to a mild Monday afternoon with high temperatures expected to reach the mid 70s. Rain will be more likely Monday night as the cold front crosses the region. Slightly cooler air will start to filter in behind the front dropping our low temperatures back to around 50 degrees overnight Monday.
The cold front that moves through Monday night will move offshore Tuesday, possibly leaving behind a shower early, but otherwise giving way to some clearing sky as high pressure tries to build back in from the Midwest. The squeeze play behind the high and the departing storm system offshore will lead to a gusty northwesterly breeze. High temperatures Tuesday will drop back to seasonable levels in the upper 60s. High pressure over the Midwest will then move up into northern New England and eastern Canada for the remainder of the week. For a while it seemed this high would have a strong and broad influence keeping our weather dry and sunny with seasonably pleasant afternoon high temperatures. As of late however, it seems possible an area of low pressure will develop off the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts and slowly meander throwing more clouds and cooler temperatures our way along with the chance for some showers. At this point, we'll be optimistic and keep the forecast mostly dry and rather sunny for the middle and latter half of the week with pleasant afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. There's a chance however this forecast will change to a cloudier, cooler, and wetter one. Stay tuned!
Have a great and safe night and rest of the weekend!