Nothing out of the ordinary for this time of the year as our Friday featured close to seasonable high temperatures in the mid to a few upper 80s, partly sunny skies, and just a very few isolated showers or a brief isolated downpour. The day was certainly much drier compared to how it once looked earlier this week. However, later tonight into Saturday morning has trended wetter, which means that some unsettled weather will spill over into the start of what was once looking like a sun-sational weekend weather-wise. The ongoing theme with steadier and heavier rains the last few days has been places to the south, and it will again be these areas that will be wetter than folks farther north into early Saturday, with clearing and drying working in from the north as the weekend progresses. Saturday afternoon looks drier and better for the heart of the area, and all of Sunday and Monday look terrific with increasingly dry, comfortable, and sunnier weather returning along with comfier sleeping weather at night. The higher humidity will return by the middle of next week and bring higher chances for scattered storms by Tuesday and Wednesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A cold front will slowly approach from our north and west while an area of low pressure moves across Virginia overnight. We expect an area of rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms to fill in on the radar as the overnight progresses, mainly from Interstate 78 and points south, with the best chance for some heavier and steadier activity to occur near and south of the mainline Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 195 in New Jersey. It’s not out of the question some of these southern areas could see over an inch of rain, certainly near and south of the Mason-Dixon Line. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, and it will be a sticky overnight with low temperatures only falling into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
SATURDAY
For much of the week, the weekend looked perfect. But since our Friday rain chances got delayed, so too is the nice weekend weather, at least for about a half a day. Expect cloudy skies to start Saturday with some ongoing morning rain, especially south of the Lehigh Valley, with showers ending from north to south during the first half of the day, and some clearing trying to work in from north to south during the afternoon. Lower humidity should gradually try to push in from the north as well, but it may not be until very late in the day that many of us finally experience a less sticky feel to the air. If you’re in the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey however, you’re the exception to the rule where we expect dry conditions for much of the day Saturday, more in the way of sunshine, and more comfortable humidity for much of the day. In fact, with drier conditions and more sunshine expected for these northern areas, it will probably be a rare case where these spots see the warmest high temperatures for the day in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Further south across the I-78 corridor, we can expect highs to reach the mid to upper 70s, and it could actually be even cooler down across the Delaware Valley, South Jersey, and Delaware where clouds and rain hang on a bit longer. Don’t be surprised if some of these southern areas don’t get above the low 70s for highs.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Everyone should see a nice improvement with the weather for Saturday night as a cold front finally makes headway to the south and east of all of the region pushing offshore. High pressure will gradually build in from the Great Lakes flexing its muscles, and this will usher in a nice shot of dry air with much lower humidity. Look for skies to turn out mostly clear with overnight lows dropping back to more comfortable levels for sleeping in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. It will be nice to shut off the A/C and open up those windows again for the overnight.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
These pair of days now look like the best 1-2 combo of the forecast, instead of Saturday and Sunday unfortunately. Thanks to high pressure building overtop of the region, we can expect abundant sunshine, refreshingly low humidity, light winds, and comfortable high temperatures. Sunday’s highs are expected to reach the low 80s, then Sunday night will be another refreshing one with mainly clear skies and lows around 60 degrees. Monday gets a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s, but humidity will remain at comfortable levels.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Temperatures and humidity will be back on the rise as we move into the middle of next week thanks to a return of a southwesterly wind flow. While nothing oppressively hot and humid is expected, it does appear we have a good shot at getting to at or above 90 degrees for the highs certainly Tuesday and perhaps even Wednesday. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds through the period, and we’ll track another slow moving cold front dropping in from our north and west likely generating at least a few scattered showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday into Wednesday, although no washouts are expected. We're to the point where some spots actually need a little rain, so after tonight and Saturday morning, this is our next best chance.
