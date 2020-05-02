Many would likely agree that our first weekend of May got off to a fantastic start weather-wise. Plenty of sunshine, mixed with some mid and high clouds, combined with pleasant afternoon highs in the low 70s. A weak storm system will be tracking through tonight into Sunday bringing more clouds and a slight chance for some showers, but with the exception of tonight, much of that activity will stay to our south, and we can still expect a warm day Sunday with highs well in the 70s. If you like the warmth, take advantage of it while you can, because temperatures will be cooling back to below normal levels for all of next week into the following weekend. Granted, cooler than normal in May isn't as cool as cooler than normal in April. Regardless, highs only around 60 degrees from Tuesday into next weekend is almost 10 degrees cooler than normal, and probably not too popular with some of us. Fortunately, we don't foresee any significant storm systems on the horizon over the course of next week with just a few showers here and there.
TONIGHT
Skies should start out rather clear tonight, but expect them to turn cloudy with time as an area of low pressure moves across the Great Lakes pushing a warm front into the area. With the warm front will also come a round of showers that will move through after midnight into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Given the increasing moisture and clouds, overnight lows will be mild only dropping into the low and mid 50s.
SUNDAY
The warm front that brings some showers overnight Saturday will lift away to our north and east Sunday morning taking those showers with it. At the same time however, a cold front will quickly follow moving in from the west. The front will bring with it an additional chance for some showers in the afternoon, but this time it appears those showers will stay near and south of the Mason Dixon Line or over Delaware and far southern New Jersey. Many of us can still expect more clouds than sun Sunday, but the large majority of the area should have a dry day with afternoon highs still reaching warm levels in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Our cold front moving in from the west Sunday will slide off to our south and east Sunday night while some upper level energy slides along the boundary across the Carolinas and the Virginias. The setup will keep our skies rather cloudy, but once again with the main pieces of energy with the storm system being to our south, any real precipitation should stay mostly to our south. We will have to watch for some heavier showers and perhaps even a t-storm working across parts of Delaware, far southern New Jersey, and maybe even some of the Delaware Valley, but north of there, it's likely nothing more than just an isolated brief light shower. Thanks to plenty of clouds and an uptick of moisture content in the air, overnight lows will once again be rather mild only dropping into the low and mid 50s.
MONDAY
Behind Sunday/Sunday Night's cold front, skies turn partly sunny for Monday with the large majority of the day expected to be dry. Another cold front dropping in from the north may spark a sprinkle or two, but most of anything that pops up should be confined to the Poconos or far northern New Jersey. Winds out of the northwest will turn a little gusty, and this wind will also start to deliver some cooler air, which will settle in for much of the week. The cool air won't be instant though, and we still sneak in one more seasonably mild day with highs in the mid 60s on Monday before that cool air becomes more established as the week progresses. Good news for stargazers hoping to see some fireballs associated with the Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower. It peaks Monday night into Tuesday morning with 10 to 30 meteors an hour. Thanks to a bubble of high pressure nosing southward from eastern Canada, skies should turn out mostly clear to partly cloudy Monday night into pre-dawn Tuesday. This year around, the bright moon may dim a lot of those shooting stars, so it'll be a lot like fishing. You may catch something good, or you may leave empty-handed. We'll hold out hope for the former rather than the latter.
TUESDAY
That cool air that we just mentioned building in on Monday will really be felt starting Tuesday. While the winds will be lighter compared to Monday, a northeasterly flow will help ensure our highs only reach the lower 60s. High pressure over eastern Canada should continue to have far enough of a reach over our area however to keep things dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
WEDNESDAY
An upper level trough and surface low pressure system will approach from our west on Wednesday bringing a return to more clouds than sunshine along with the chance for some showers, especially in the afternoon into the early nighttime hours. Thanks to more clouds, some showers, and a continued northeast breeze Wednesday, it should certainly be quite cool with highs only expected to reach the upper 50s.
THURSDAY
Thursday looks dry with a return to more in the way of sunshine as Wednesday’s surface low heads out to sea. Having said that, temperatures will remain cool thanks to the aforementioned upper level trough staying overhead and a continued northerly wind flow. Highs are only expected to top out around 60 degrees.