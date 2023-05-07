Sunday saw sunshine mixing with clouds as afternoon high temperatures continued to climb from the last couple days reaching the mid-70s. Some showers arrive from the west as we head into the evening and it’s not even entirely out of the question later tonight, there’s a rumble of thunder or a brief downpour, although this should very much be the exception and not the rule. Monday should be dry as once again sunshine mixes with clouds and high temperatures reach seasonably warm levels in the mid-70s. Tuesday initially looked like our best chance for showers in the forecast, but a stronger push of cool and dry air from the north may keep most of that rain to our south. We'll leave some clouds and cooler 60s in for Tuesday and the chance of a few showers, then it's dry the rest of the week. And after the brief cool down Tuesday, temperatures should quickly rebound for the remainder of the week with highs climbing through the 70s, perhaps even getting close to 80 degrees by the very end of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A weak disturbance dropping in from our northwest this evening will bring widely scattered showers to the region. By midnight, the coverage of showers should have greatly diminished, but an isolated shower and perhaps even a thunderstorm still can’t entirely be ruled out for the overnight. Rainfall amounts for the most part should be less than a tenth of an inch, but a few very small/isolated spots could see a quarter to a half inch with a brief downpour or a thunderstorm. Outside of the rain chance, tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies and milder lows compared to previous nights only dropping into the mid 50s.
MONDAY
The disturbance from Monday night will exit the region to the southeast and offshore for Monday allowing for dry weather to return along with a mix of clouds and sun. Afternoon high temperatures Monday should once again reach seasonably warm levels in the mid-70s with a comfortable northwesterly breeze.
TUESDAY
Tuesday initially looked like our best chances for rain for the week, and while it still looks mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid-60s, a stronger push of cool and dry air from up north may also push the best rain chances to our south. We’ll essentially be seeing a stalled frontal boundary to our south with a wave of low pressure moving along the boundary. Model guidance continues to differ on the exact positioning of the front and just how far north or south the wave of low pressure riding along the boundary is. For now, we'll go with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday and leave a shower in the forecast with the better chances for rain the further south one travels from Interstate 78. We’ll also go with cooler highs in the 60s, but those numbers may be warmer if things end up dry and sunnier, or, they could also end up cooler if more rain and clouds set up across the region. We should have better clarity by Monday afternoon.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure looks to build back in by Wednesday bringing a return to a decent amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures. From Wednesday through Friday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day. High temperatures Wednesday should return to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, then climb to the upper 70s Thursday, and right around 80 degrees Friday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: