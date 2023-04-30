Sunday was another dreary day with some steady rain to start followed by a little tapering of that rain by midday and early afternoon. High temperatures again fell well below normal levels for this time of the year with many getting no warmer than the upper 50s. Another round of steadier and heavier rain is anticipated this evening as an area of low pressure rides up the Eastern Seaboard, likely tracking right over the Delmarva and New Jersey or far eastern Pennsylvania. Stay alert for localized flooding and possibly flash flooding, especially in New Jersey as the area of low pressure passes through. Later tonight, a cold front will sweep through from the west and help kick out our rain and low pressure system off to the northeast. A cool and unsettled pattern remains locked in through the next few days with below normal temperatures, breezy conditions and a few scattered showers, but no more steady rain after the weekend. It does appear and sunnier and more seasonable pattern will start to build back in by next weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
An area of low pressure located over eastern North Carolina will continue tracking northward this evening eventually making its way right overtop of the Delmarva and far eastern Pennsylvania or New Jersey. As the low tracks north, it will draw in a decent swath of moisture which should allow the radar to fill back in with some fairly widespread steady, and sometimes heavy, rain. Another one to two inches of rain is a strong possibility for much of the region (there will likely be spots where there’s a bit less and also a bit more). Stay alert for localized flooding or even flash flooding, especially across southern New Jersey where several already received between two and four inches of rain between Friday and Saturday. It’s also not entirely out of the question that some experience a thunderstorm, especially across southern New Jersey and the Delmarva, and while these far southern locations could see a locally strong storm, most of the region should not experience any severe thunderstorms. Brisk east winds around 10-15 mph will also continue tonight, shifting more from the west once a cold front eventually tracks through. That front will help to kick our low pressure system further away to the north and east along with much of the rainfall. Expect much of the activity to fade away around or shortly after midnight with skies eventually clearing up a little. Overnight low temperatures should drop back to slightly cooler levels dipping into the mid 40s.
MONDAY
Our Sunday night storm will depart, but will linger up over eastern Canada. That will lock in more unseasonably cool temperatures through at least the first half of next week, with some gusty winds persisting too. Monday certainly looks drier than the weekend, but a few pop-up scattered showers are possible, as will be the case each day through Wednesday, even though each day is more dry than wet. Monday likely starts dry with perhaps even a decent amount of sunshine. But as the day progresses, look for skies to turn rather cloudy with a few showers popping up certainly during the afternoon. Monday's high temperatures should be in the upper 50s, still below our normal high for early May, which should actually be up closer to the 70-degree mark. A few showers may continue to cross the region overnight Monday as a weak disturbance passes through.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
With an upper level low stubbornly hanging out over the Northeast through midweek, the cool and unsettled pattern remains locked in place. So expect plenty of clouds, some occasional sun, brisk winds, and rather chilly highs in the mid 50s, a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal for early May. While each day looks more dry than wet overall, a few passing and widely scattered rain showers will be possible given the unsettled look to the pattern, but rainfall totals would be light and scattered, with a few hundredths of an inch of rain here and there as the general rule. However, there could be a brief heavier shower in one or two spots with a little graupel or hail, given the cold pool of air aloft that will persist.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The stubborn upper level low from the middle of the week should finally start to make some headway for the latter half of the week shifting it’s central position to the Canadian Maritimes sometime by the end of the week. This likely lessens our chances for scattered showers compared to the first half of the week, however, a few showers still can’t entirely be ruled out, mainly Thursday, as some weak pieces of energy swing through from our northwest on the back side of the departing upper level low. Thanks to these weak pieces of energy along with a continued dip in the jet stream across the region, clouds will likely still dominate over sunshine, although there’s probably just a tad more sun compared to the first half of the week. High temperatures should remain below normal, only getting to around 60 degrees on Thursday, and the low 60s on Friday. We will probably still be a bit breezy too for Thursday, but expect winds to lighten up a bit more so on Friday.
