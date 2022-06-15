TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a shower or t-storm in spots very late. Low: 64
THURSDAY: An early and late-day shower or t-storm possible; otherwise, clouds and some sun, turning more humid. High: 80
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with a shower or t-storm in spots, mainly early. Low: 67
Thanks to high pressure over New England, our Wednesday was a nice summer preview with warm high temperatures several degrees into the 80s, but also comfortable humidity values with mostly sunny skies. Higher humidity sneaks back in for Thursday, which coincidentally will also be our next best chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, one round early in the morning, and another round in the evening. Our next cold front will promptly sweep those rain chances as well as the mugginess out to sea later Friday, after a low chance for a lingering shower or thunderstorm around midday. After an unsettled close to the week, it's setting up to be a sun-sational Father's Day weekend! Enjoy lots of sunshine, comfortably warm and breezy days with 70s for high temperatures, and cool and comfy nights for sleeping with lows in the 50s. Some heat and humidity will likely build back stronger later next week after our comfy weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Skies will probably start rather clear early this evening before clouds increase later on in advance of a warm front that will be positioned over western Pennsylvania. That boundary also separates our region from the much more humid air which lies to the west of it. A piece of energy tracking southward along the warm front will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms well after midnight into the wee hours of Thursday morning and it appears we’ll have a pretty good chance to see some of this activity moving through our area as we get to the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. Chances for severe weather are very low with this batch of showers and storms, but don't be surprised if a few downpours and strong wind gusts do accompany at least a couple of the cells. Overnight lows should drop into the lower 60s.
THURSDAY
Any showers and thunderstorms that moved in before sunrise Thursday will likely linger for a bit past sunrise before fizzling and exiting to our south and east by mid to late morning. After that, we anticipate a lot of Thursday to be dry for a while with clouds breaking for a little bit of sunshine. This will be the stickiest day of the forecast, as dew points climb back well into the 60s with the aforementioned warm front to our west moving in followed by a trailing cold front. A warm and humid sector will be established across much of Pennsylvania, and as the cold front to our west approaches that air mass, it will likely cue up a line/broken line of scattered showers and gusty thunderstorms late in the day across western and central Pennsylvania. We’ll follow this line closely as it works southeastward. It appears at least some of the line will hold together moving into our region as we go into Thursday evening, but the activity may lose a bit of its punch compared to earlier in the day. Regardless, we’ll need to be on the lookout for a couple storms that could contain damaging wind gusts, large hail, and even a brief weak tornado. The greater odds for any severe weather will be closer to Interstate 81 and certainly west of there. Look for Thursday’s highs to run a little cooler compared to Wednesday back to around 80 degrees, however with the higher dew points and humidity, it will feel a bit warmer. Any showers and thunderstorms that do move in Thursday evening will likely exit the region by midnight.
FRIDAY
Our cold front should slide through early in the day, with that timing likely preventing any widespread showers and thunderstorms. However, a spotty shower or storm is possible around midday with a still muggy period through at least early afternoon before humidity starts to drop to more comfortable levels by late in the day. Outside of that stray shower or storm chance around midday Friday, much of the day looks dry with high temperatures climbing back up to rather warm levels in the upper 80s. Some much cooler and more refreshing air will be getting set to build in in the wake of our cold front for Friday night into the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Dads have been spoiled with a string of sunny and pleasant Father's Day weekends of late, and this one will follow suit. We’ll watch a broad area of high pressure originating in Canada building down into the Midwest and eventually pushing into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast over the course of the weekend. It will be a little cool for mid-June and a little breezy as well, but expect abundant sunshine all day Saturday and again all day Sunday, with pleasantly mild highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday, and cool and comfy overnight lows in the low 50s. It could be one of the last surges of true comfy air before the heat and humidity become more prevalent once summer officially arrives next week.
MONDAY
High pressure from the weekend will remain overhead for Monday keeping our weather dry with fair skies. Humidity should remain comfortable, and afternoon high temperatures will remain close to what Sunday’s levels were in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Enjoy the nice stuff while it lasts because it looks like as we progress through next week and kick off the official start to summer, the forecast will be turning warmer, more humid, and more unsettled with classic summertime hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.
