After a mild December, winter is alive and well in early January. We've been much colder this week, and the cold is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Coastal areas of South Jersey and Delaware saw over a foot of snow on Monday. And we're tracking the chance for a more widespread albeit a lighter snowfall for everyone Thursday night. Wednesday started off a little dicey for some, mainly across parts of the Delaware Valley and New Jersey and working towards New York City, as a little bit of freezing drizzle popped up mostly across these aforementioned areas. As we know it doesn’t take much ice to create slick travel and that was certainly the case for the aforementioned areas this morning. Otherwise, for many of us, Wednesday was mostly cloudy with afternoon highs getting a little warmer compared to the last couple days reaching the upper 30s to low and mid 40s. This will be followed by a dry and seasonably chilly Thursday. That next snow chance will be a quick hitter and likely bring a few inches to most of us Thursday night, and will be followed by more cold air for the upcoming weekend. A cold front moving in on Sunday looks to bring some showers, but it may be cold enough at the onset of those showers Sunday morning to see a little sleet and freezing rain.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Clouds will clear as skies become partly cloudy, and it won't be as cold as the past few nights. A weak cold front will track through around midnight tonight, and as it does so, it may spark a rain shower or snow shower, but mainly for areas well north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Expect our lows tonight to drop into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
THURSDAY
We'll start Thursday with some sunshine and then see clouds increase during the day, but it's a dry day from start to finish and a seasonably cold day as well with highs in the upper 30s. Any snow will hold off until the nighttime hours to develop.
THURSDAY NIGHT
A quick moving storm will bring a quick period of snow, roughly a 6-12 hour window for some snow mainly Thursday night, with snow tapering off around sunrise Friday for most of us. Expect at least a few inches of snow for most of the area, with a widespread 1-3" snowfall likely right now. There could be some steadier snows towards the Interstate 95 corridor, and there's a chance for some higher 3-6" accumulations south and east of the Lehigh Valley and closer to the I-95 corridor. The National Weather Service has placed the Lehigh Valley and Berks County and places south and east under a Winter Weather Advisory from Thursday night to early Friday morning for this potential snow accumulation. The storm is a fast mover so it won't have time to dump lots of snow, but the first widespread albeit light snow of the season for the entire area looks more and more likely.
FRIDAY
Any lingering early morning snow or flurries will end very early, then skies will clear and brisk winds will bring in more cold air. Clouds give way to sunshine on Friday then with highs only in the low to mid 30s, and wind chills will likely be closer to 20 degrees for much of the day.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
After a little late week snow, more very cold air is poised to build right back in as we go into the start of the weekend. High pressure will once again build into the region, so we can expect plenty of sunshine. However, high temperatures are only expected to climb to around the freezing mark. Winds will have been gusty later Friday, but we do at least expect them to lighten up during the day Saturday with high pressure overhead. A cold front is expected to track in on Sunday leading to cloudy skies and some occasional rain showers. It appears some sleet and freezing rain will also occur across parts of the area Sunday morning as temperatures may very well be around or below freezing when the moisture first arrives. Sunday afternoon’s high should climb back above freezing to either side of 40 degrees.
MONDAY
Behind Sunday’s cold front, yet more cold air will come blasting in on a blustery northwest breeze. More in the way of sunshine is expected to return, but that will also be mixed with some clouds, and the occasional flurry or snow shower is also possible thanks to that northwest breeze blowing over the Great Lakes. Monday’s highs once again will drop to around 32 degrees but wind chills will likely be closer to 20 degrees for much of the day.
