Enjoy the partly sunny skies this afternoon. The breezes will end after sunset.
On Wednesday, the skies are sunny all day, and it won't be windy.
The clouds are back on Christmas Eve, and it's really rainy in the evening. The rain arrives in the afternoon.
The rain comes up from the south, and it brings up warmer air with it. Look for a high of 55 on Thursday.
It'll get pretty windy Thursday evening and Thursday night as the rain crosses over us.
By the end of the night, we'll grab a little over an inch of rain. This, along with the mild weather, will help to melt a lot of snow, which will cause some flooding in a few spots.
Flooding will happen on some small streams and creeks and on the roads where rainwater has nowhere to go. We're talking about those spots where you see water collect when it rains a lot.
In parts of the Poconos, the rain briefly ends as snow. A few spots in the Poconos will even be lucky enough to get a dusting of snow! But, that's not the case for most places in the Poconos. We'll just see flurries, instead.
The rain and snow ends around sunrise Christmas morning.
Then, it'll stay windy on Friday to help dry things out as the skies turn partly sunny by the afternoon.
It's also be really chilly on Friday because the rain ends as a cold front. Expect temperatures to drop throughout the day. By the afternoon, we're only in the mid 30s.
The cold air settles in even more this weekend. Highs will be near 30, and it's still windy on Saturday.
Both Saturday and Sunday of the upcoming weekend will be sunny and dry.
We'll get more rain Monday evening, and it'll stick around into Tuesday of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
TONIGHT
TOMORROW
THE HOLIDAYS
THE WEEK AHEAD
TRACK THE WEATHER: