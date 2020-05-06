Weather doesn't usually follow a discernible trend, but it has the last four days. Take our highs in the Lehigh Valley for instance: 80s on Sunday, 70s on Monday, and 60s on Tuesday. So it would logically follow that today's highs should be in the 50s, and sure enough, they were. That can be attributed to the abundant clouds, a wind off the ocean, and a little bit of rain and drizzle from time to time, although it was hardly a soaking. In fact, most places saw at most a few hundredths of an inch of rain through mid-afternoon. The damp weather continues through this evening before tapering off overnight, and then we'll get a break from the gray and gloom on Thursday. The break will be short-lived however, as another round of rain, this one a little steadier, arrives later Friday into early Friday night. Once that rain departs, the core of some unseasonably chilly if not cold air, at least by May standards, arrives to start Mother's Day weekend. Area moms may have their first dry Mother's Day in five years, and Sunday won't be as cold as Saturday, but it will stay cool and brisk although also be bright for mom's big day.
TONIGHT
Low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast will continue its departure on out to sea overnight, which will lead to some slow improvements weather-wise. Expect plenty of clouds with some lingering light rain or drizzle late this afternoon through this evening, then the wet weather will taper off thereafter. Drier air moves in overnight and perhaps some partial clearing towards morning, with overnight lows in the low 40s.
THURSDAY
Thursday probably qualifies as the nicest day we have left this week, in terms of sunshine and temperatures, with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected and highs bouncing back closer to but still a bit below seasonable levels. Expect afternoon temperatures to reach the mid 60s, with a bit of a brisk northwest then westerly breeze behind our departing storm and ahead of our next cold front, the one that will eventually deliver the core of the chill this weekend. While a stray rain shower may arrive late in the afternoon or evening ahead of this front up towards the Interstate 80/81 corridors, most of the day remains dry.
FRIDAY
Low pressure will develop and ripple along a cold front as it slides through Pennsylvania and New Jersey, spreading another area of some rain and drizzle our way, mainly Friday afternoon and evening. It's another cool day that may start out dry and even with a little sunshine, before rain develops from west to east by afternoon. Highs will be back down in the mid to upper 50s with the thickening clouds and developing rain, with rainfall amounts around 0.50" for most of us. As colder air works in Friday night as our low departs, the rain may mix with our change to wet snow over the higher elevations of northeast PA and northwest NJ. Lows drop into the mid 30s, and northwest winds ramp up, driving wind chills into the 20s by Saturday morning. Isn't wind chill an term to have to use in the month of May?
SATURDAY
Ready for a late winter feel in early May? Well ready or not, here it comes on Saturday! Expect clouds to mix with at least some sunshine, but with northwest winds that may gust up to 40 miles-per-hour and highs perhaps not even reaching 50 degrees (mid to upper 40s for most of us), it will feel chilly if not cold, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout much of the day. While most of the day is dry, a few rain and even snow showers are possible behind our departing storm. Snowflakes in May, while certainly not unheard of, aren't exactly a regular thing either, so enjoy the rare "treat" if you happen to see a few conversational snowflakes on Saturday.
MOTHER'S DAY
For many moms, there has been at least some rain each of the last four Mother's Days. But that streak may finally be broken this year, with at least partly sunny skies expected for area moms on Sunday before another fast moving low pressure gives us some possible showers Sunday night and early Monday. While still brisk and cool with highs in the upper 50s, it won't be as cold or windy as Saturday was.