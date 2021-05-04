After a warm and sunny Sunday, the new work and school week got off to a cloudier and cooler start on Monday with a few raindrops thrown in the mix as well. Things turned a bit wet overnight as a warm front lifted north through the area, producing more widespread shower activity and reopening the floodgates for a one day surge of warmer air to return on Tuesday.
An approaching cold front will open up a window for a few showers and thunderstorms, especially late Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Behind our front, it turns sharply cooler later in the week, especially Friday into Saturday when highs may only be in the low 60s. Besides a few showers on Friday, the end of the week looks mainly dry, with Thursday and Saturday getting the nod as the brightest and nicest days of yet another roller coaster week.
TUESDAY
Here’s our warmest day of the week, as we likely make another ascent into the middle 70s.
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and a mainly dry day, although a shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon or evening.
Humidity levels will begin to tick up as well, especially later in the day. A shower or thunderstorm chance will continue into the overnight hours as well.
WEDNESDAY
Our warmest day of the week will be promptly followed by our wettest day of the week, although it doesn’t look to be a washout. Some occasional rain showers are likely on Wednesday, and perhaps a thunderstorm as well as a cold front slides through.
With mostly cloudy skies and some raindrops, it won’t be as warm as Tuesday, with highs easing back into the still mild low 70s on our hump day.
THURSDAY
This gets the nod as the pick day of the week, in terms of comfort and sunshine. While it may be a little breezy, it’s also a sunny and seasonable spring day with highs in the mid 60s, right about where they should be for early May.
Brisk northwest breezes gradually diminish throughout the day.
FRIDAY
While a coastal low will still well off the coast and not have any sensible impact on our weather, a weak disturbance will pivot through during the day and produce mostly cloudy skies, cool highs only in the low 60s, and a few showers as well. Once again, a washout is not expected, and rainfall amounts look on the light side.
THIS WEEKEND
It’s never too early to look ahead to Mother’s Day weekend, which right now looks to start cool and mainly dry on Saturday with partly sunny skies, maybe a spotty shower, and highs again in the low 60s.
Come mom’s big day, it’s likely milder but there may also be an increase in clouds and rain chances, especially later in the day, as our next surge of warm air arrives from the south. Highs will likely creep up into the middle 60s for mom.