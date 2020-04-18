An area of low pressure will travel east from the Ohio River Valley and through the Mid Atlantic tonight into Saturday morning and bring with it a bit of rain and possibly wet snow north of the Interstate 80. In its wake, high pressure will settle in for the remainder of the weekend resulting in dry conditions and some sunshine. Sunday tonight a cold front passing through the Great Lakes and a low advancing northeast through the Carolinas and into Delmarva will converge on the region presenting another opportunity for some rain late Sunday night into Monday morning, especially southeast of the Interstate 95. A sliver of high pressure will slide across the region Monday afternoon through midday Tuesday before a fast-moving low cuts across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast Tuesday afternoon into the evening bringing some showers of both rain and snow. By sunrise on Wednesday high pressure will once again be building in resulting in a midweek full of sunshine.
SATURDAY MORNING
An area of low pressure overspread the area with rain, and some wet snow to the north, Friday afternoon. Look for the rain and wet snow to continue overnight and into Saturday morning as that low advances to the east and eventually offshore. As temperatures slowly rise overnight, what limited wet snow is falling to the north in the higher elevations will gradually changeover to rain. By the mid to late morning hours on Saturday the rain will be tapering off from west to east across the region with most locations receiving a .25" to .50" rain, or liquid equivalent. Temperatures, as mentioned earlier, will be climbing overnight, so look for them to bottom out near 40° late this evening before the rise occurs.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
In the wake of that low, clouds will break for sunshine Saturday afternoon as high pressure builds in to the area. Temperatures will reach into the middle 50s on Saturday, which is cool but up from what we've seen in recent days. That high pressure system will keep us dry through Sunday, but as we see a cold front cut across the Great Lakes and a low move north from the Carolinas we will see the clouds gradually increase throughout the day after a sunny start. Meanwhile, temperatures will rise above 60° for the first time since this past Monday.
SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY
The convergence of the cold front the northwest and the low to the southeast will keep things rather cloudy Sunday night into Monday morning with a little rain possible, particularly southeast of Interstate 95. As the low to our southeast exits the East Coast and the cold front slips by to the north Monday afternoon, look for us to dry out and a little sunshine to return, especially to the west. A northerly component to a rather brisk breeze will nudge temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s.
TUESDAY
Temperatures tick back up a bit Tuesday as the region ends up being out ahead of a cold front approaching from the north and west late in the day. With more of a westerly, or even southwesterly, wind developing and gusting up to around 20 miles-per-hour or so, look for a surge of milder air to return pushing highs back into the low 60s. The day should start with some sunshine, but as the aforementioned cold front approaches later in the day, look for the clouds to thicken and increase. A few showers with the approach of the front will be possible late in the day into the evening, but once the sun goes down temperatures get a little colder, any remaining showers may mix with some snow for the Poconos. However, little or no snow accumulation is expected.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure builds back into the area midweek giving us a sun-filled Wednesday. All that sunshine won't do much for the temperatures though as they only make it back into the upper 50s, which is about 5° below normal for late April.