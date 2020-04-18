SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
There's no doubt that temperatures have fallen on the cooler side of the weather fence lately, a place we'll visit off and on again over the next several days. And at times, the cooler air will come with a chilly rain, even some April snow showers farther north, like what we're dealing with early Saturday. The damp start to the day is followed by a dry finish with highs in the middle 50s. And after a frosty start to the day Sunday, temperatures will be on the upswing, bouncing back to the middle 60s. A couple of systems will converge later Sunday night into Monday morning with some showers possible, especially the farther south and east you go. Then, a sliver of high pressure will slide across the area Monday afternoon through midday Tuesday before another fast-moving low cuts across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast Tuesday afternoon into the evening bringing some showers of both rain and snow back to the weather table. It's a progressive weather pattern, to say the least, one the delivers some warmth we can rely on later in the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY
As an area of low pressure shifts farther offshore, what began as a chilly rain and even some wet snow to the north Friday night, will gradually diminish. An area of high pressure is next on the weather lineup, letting some sunshine return as highs climb into the middle 50s, a step up from recent days. That high pressure system will keep us dry through Sunday, but as we see a cold front cut across the Great Lakes and a low move north from the Carolinas we will see the clouds gradually increase throughout the day after a sunny start. Meanwhile, temperatures will rise above 60° for the first time since this past Monday.
SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY
The convergence of the cold front the northwest and the low to the southeast will keep things rather cloudy Sunday night into Monday morning with a little rain possible, particularly southeast of Interstate 95. As the low to our southeast exits the East Coast and the cold front slips by to the north Monday afternoon, look for us to dry out and a little sunshine to return, especially to the west. A northerly component to a rather brisk breeze will nudge temperatures back into the mid to upper 50s.
TUESDAY
Temperatures tick back up a bit Tuesday as the region ends up being out ahead of a cold front approaching from the north and west late in the day. With more of a westerly, or even southwesterly, wind developing and gusting up to around 20 miles-per-hour or so, look for a surge of milder air to return pushing highs back into the low 60s. The day should start with some sunshine, but as the aforementioned cold front approaches later in the day, look for the clouds to thicken and increase. A few showers with the approach of the front will be possible late in the day into the evening, but once the sun goes down temperatures get a little colder, any remaining showers may mix with some snow for the Poconos. However, little or no snow accumulation is expected.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure builds back into the area midweek giving us a sun-filled Wednesday. All that sunshine won't do much for the temperatures though as they only make it back into the upper 50s, which is about 5° below normal for late April.
