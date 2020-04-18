Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-PAZ061-062-182015- /O.NEW.KPHI.FZ.W.0003.200419T0400Z-200419T1200Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 307 AM EDT Sat Apr 18 2020 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset. In Pennsylvania, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. && $$