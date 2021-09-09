While there were a few more clouds and it was noticeably warmer and stickier compared to our recent stretch of comfortable weather, we squeezed in a mainly dry Wednesday as we awaited a cold front to sweep through the area overnight. Ahead of that front, there was a line of scattered showers and gusty thunderstorms to around midnight. A quick inch or two of rain caused some localized flooding, due to the saturated ground due to how wet we've been over the last three weeks. And a few stronger storms had some gusty winds. None of these had nothing to do with Hurricane Larry either, which is safely staying 1000 miles off the East Coast of the United States.
Once our cold front slowly slides offshore on Thursday, it's back to the dry and pleasant weather we enjoyed to start the week, with comfortably warm and sunny days followed by cool and even comfier nights, right through what should be a dry weekend as well!
THURSDAY
Wednesday's cold front may be a little slow to depart, so some clouds may linger for a while on Thursday and perhaps a spotty shower or two will linger as well.
However, you'll notice clouds and humidity levels decreasing as the day progresses, which will be the start of our next stretch of dry and pleasant weather, one that will last into the weekend. Thursday's highs will be cooler, mostly in the mid to upper 70s, with clouds and that morning shower giving way to sunshine.
We'll be back in the cooler 50s starting Thursday night.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
In short, expect a three day stretch of late September weather at its best. Highs will be in the mid 70s and a little breezy Friday, upper 70s on Saturday, and inch up into the low 80s on Sunday.
All three days will be partly to mostly sunny with light winds and low humidity.
As an added bonus, expect some cool and comfy nights with lows in the 50s each night. Enjoy!
One thing to watch out for will be the swell from Hurricane Larry well offshore that may bring some rough surf and strong rip current. Though the weather will be fantastic, stay aware of coastal impacts early in this timeframe and stay safe!