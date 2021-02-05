After four straight days of clouds, winds, and snowflakes of varying intensity, it sure was nice to see bright blue skies and abundant sunshine Thursday, for the first time since last Saturday. That sunshine, combined with highs in the lower 40s, allowed for at least a little melting to begin, especially on paved surfaces with some lingering snow and slush. A cold front continues to move east bringing most of the snow and rain showers with it. Look for a lingering snow or rain shower, other than that some sunshine returns today. We will see completely dry conditions this afternoon with some sunshine returning. Saturday look good with sun and brisk conditions to begin the weekend. Then comes Super Bowl Sunday, and a super tricky question as to whether or not there will be another storm along the East Coast. Actually, there will likely be a storm, but the uncertainty lies whether or not it will be close enough to provide us with any additional snow. Regardless, a pattern ripe with at least opportunities for either/both snow and cold looks to lock in through the middle of the month, so strap yourselves in.
TODAY
We'll see some sunshine and somewhat mild temperatures this afternoon with more melting occurring. It’s our only real shot at temperatures exceeding 40 degrees for a while, so be sure to soak it up.
TONIGHT
The cold front responsible for the light wintry mix early this morning will move away out to sea tonight while high pressure gradually moves in from our south and west. The result will be decreasing clouds and eventually rather clear skies for tonight as some slightly colder air also builds in. Look for overnight lows to drop to fairly seasonable levels in the low 20s.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the better and brighter weekend day, with lots of sunshine and seasonable highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, although it will feel a bit colder with a brisk westerly breeze. Some slow daytime melting will continue, with a nighttime refreezing following as Saturday night lows drop to around 20 degrees.
SUNDAY
Sunday’s forecast initially called for some snow as a few pieces of energy looked to come together off the coast and form another coastal storm, but this time a fast mover. That storm disappeared off the radar Wednesday, but then popped back up again Thursday afternoon. While it will zip through pretty quick and may stay far enough offshore to only graze us with some snow or still leave us dry altogether, it’s a close enough call to have to put the chance of snow back in the Sunday forecast and await further trends with the track of the storm.
NEXT WEEK
A wintry pattern appears to lock in most of next week, with a few chances for a wintry mix or snow as well as increasingly colder air as the week progresses. Right now, Monday looks dry, Tuesday brings the next chance of a little wintry mix, and then the air turns progressively colder with another snow chance by Friday or Friday night. It’s a fast moving pattern and the details may change, but cold and unsettled look to be the main themes.