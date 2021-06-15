The week got off to a somewhat of an active start as a cold front slowly crossing the region brought scattered showers and t-storms, some of which were strong to severe. Flooding once again was a big concern across portions of southeastern Pennsylvania into northern Delaware and southwestern New Jersey. Fortunately this front pushed offshore for today and behind it, we saw a mix of sun and clouds with a more seasonable and comfortable air mass settling in as highs reached the mid to upper 70s (even a few spots to the south near 80 degrees) and dew points dropped into the 50s. It wasn’t an entirely dry day however as yet another cold front dropping in from the north and west along with a piece of upper level energy did spark a couple showers and perhaps even a rumble or two of thunder, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley. Fortunately, this activity was much weaker compared to Monday. Now, as we move through the rest of the work week, we don’t anticipate any rain or t-storms to occur as a broad area of high pressure from the Great Lakes and Canada builds into our region. Plenty of sunshine can be expected the next several days with very comfortable humidity values, highs in the 70s both Wednesday and Thursday, and refreshingly cool nighttime lows well down into the 50s. Highs will climb back into the 80s by Friday, however the humidity will remain low. A cold front is expected to track in late Friday night into Saturday bringing a return to some humidity along with scattered showers and t-storms. Behind that front, some pleasant and seasonable weather looks to return for Father’s Day on Sunday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Any shower or t-storm that popped up during the afternoon today may linger into our early evening hours. By sunset or shortly there-past however, look for anything remaining to quickly dissipate. High pressure over the Great Lakes will then start to flex its muscles sending a very dry and comfortable air mass in our direction. Look for skies to turn out mostly clear overnight with lows settling back into the very comfortable middle 50s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
The rest of the work week will feature some of the nicest weather of the forecast. Our large high pressure system over the Great Lakes will slowly build across our region through Friday. Through this stretch, we will enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies, no showers and t-storms, and very comfortable humidity levels for mid-June. Afternoon highs Wednesday and Thursday should be in the in the mid to upper 70s and the nights should also feature some very comfortable sleeping conditions to give you’re A/C a break and open up the windows as skies will be clear and lows will drop into the lower 50s. It’s not even out of the question that a few spots dip into the upper 40s. With high pressure building by to our south Friday, and eventually moving offshore, our wind direction will become more southwesterly. This will aid in pumping in some warmer air, so afternoon highs Friday look to return to the low 80s. Fortunately, dew points should remain in the 50s, so it will be comfortable warmth.
FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND
The forecast becomes a little more unsettled again as we kick off the weekend. Late Friday night, a cold front will be moving across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, perhaps sending a shower or t-storm in our direction, as humidity starts to increase. Look for the aforementioned cold front to then cross our area Saturday leading to partial sunshine with scattered showers and t-storms, as highs stay warm in the mid to upper 80s along with a more sticky feel to the air. Perhaps a couple storms will be locally strong with gusty winds, downpours, and some hail, but it’s still too early at this point to get a good sense of any severe threat. The good news is that this front will be exiting out to sea for Father’s Day on Sunday allowing high pressure to return from the Great Lakes. Mostly sunny skies should return, along with more comfortable humidity values, and afternoon highs should be a tad cooler compared to Saturday in the mid 80s. This means it should be a great day to celebrate with dad outdoors!
