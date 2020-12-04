While we started out Friday mainly dry with even a little sunshine, clouds eventually won the day and some occasional rain developed as the day progressed, with that rain steadier south of the Interstate 78 corridor. Areas farther north through the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey largely escaped the raindrops for much of the day, and held onto some sunshine a bit longer as well. We expect that drier north and wetter south rule of thumb to continue through our Friday night and Saturday morning, as a coastal storm develops and strengthens, bringing a heavy, soaking rain from the Delaware Valley to the shore, some rain from Berks County through the Lehigh Valley and neighboring North Jersey, and only a little rain (and perhaps some wet snowflakes) in the higher elevations from the Poconos to Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey. While the rain will not be equal opportunity with our storm, the wind and cold that follows later Saturday through early next week will be. That means a blustery but drier end to the weekend and start to next week, but expect some colder than average temperatures and even colder wind chills as a gusty northwest breeze will linger for a few days behind our departing storm.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect periods of rain to continue overnight, steadiest and heaviest south and east of the Lehigh Valley, with the highest rainfall totals expected from the Interstate 95 corridor to the shore, where 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected. Along the Interstate 78 corridor including the Lehigh Valley, it’s likely closer to 0.50”, with higher amounts points south and likely a sharp gradient that decreases as you go north towards the Poconos, with likely 0.25” or less as you get towards and especially north of the Interstate 80 corridor. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s, making it a chillier rain than what we saw earlier this week. But also in part because of that, no severe weather is expected this time.
SATURDAY
Saturday’s forecast continues to dry out quicker than it looked a few days ago, with some morning rain, especially east of the Lehigh Valley, tapering off and drier and even brighter weather building in from west to east by or during the afternoon. One thing we won’t be able to escape are the gusty winds that will result from our coastal storm wrapping up and heading towards New England. So after a wet start in spots, expect clouds to break for some sunshine later in the day, but a blustery northwest breeze may gust from 30 to 40 miles-per-hour during the day. Temperatures won’t rise much, hovering in the low to mid 40s but feeling colder once that biting breeze is accounted for.
SUNDAY
Colder and brisk, but also dry, weather will follow the storm Sunday with partial sunshine and a blustery breeze. Highs should only climb to around 40 degrees on Sunday, but with gusty winds, it will likely feel like it’s in the 20s and 30s throughout much of the day.
MONDAY
Monday should stay mainly dry for us with a mix of sun and clouds. As of late, forecast models are showing an area of low pressure tracking to our south across the Virginias perhaps bringing a little rain and snow to those parts. At this time, it seems likely this system will stay far enough south of us that we don’t see any precipitation, however if that track were to shift a little further north, then perhaps some of our far southern areas could see a little something. It’s something we’ll keep an eye on over the next few days. Chilly air will continue building in otherwise on Monday in addition to gusty northwest winds. Look for highs to once again only get to about 40 degrees with wind chills once again down into the 20s and 30s.
TUESDAY
Surface high pressure will be in control for Tuesday while a dip in the jet stream remain entrenched across the region. This all spells a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds, however it will once again be brisk and chilly with afternoon highs again only around 40 degrees. With winds still gusting between 20 and 25 miles-per-hour, we’ll have wind chill values closer to freezing throughout much of the day.
