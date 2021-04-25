An area of low pressure that tracked by to our south last night and headed offshore first thing this morning brought a round of steady rain to the region that delivered 0.25”-0.50” for most with parts of the Delaware Valley and southern New Jersey seeing between 0.50” and 0.75”. Fortunately, that rain came to an end early this morning, and much of the rest of Sunday was dry. It just ended up being a tad cooler compared to Saturday, and also a bit cloudier. Still, highs managed to reach close to seasonable levels in the low to mid 60s. Skies will turn sunnier for Monday, but we’ll retain a bit of a breeze along with somewhat cool air for this time of the year with highs around 60 degrees. A major league surge of warmth will quickly follow sending highs soaring through the 70s on Tuesday and even past 80 degrees on Wednesday. A series of fronts will impact the region late in the week bringing cloudier skies along with the chance for some showers. By Friday, high temperatures are expected to cool back to more seasonable levels in the mid 60s.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A weak cold front from our northwest will be tracking through early on this evening keeping some lingering clouds around along with the chance for a stray shower. Later in the evening however, that front will quickly exit out to sea taking any raindrops and clouds with it. High pressure over the Great Lakes will start to flex its muscles and this will lead to skies turning out mostly clear overnight as winds still stay a little gusty on occasion. We will see a shot of cooler air building in on a northwesterly wind flow, so expect lows tonight to be cooler dropping back into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
MONDAY
A bit of a breeze will linger into the start of the work and school week, but abundant sunshine will also be seen, as high pressure from the Great Lakes eventually moves overhead. It will turn somewhat cooler compared to the weekend as highs only climb to around 60 degrees. You warmer weather fans shouldn’t worry however because a big warm up will quickly commence as we move into the middle of the week.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Look for skies to remain mostly sunny Tuesday followed by a mix of clouds and sunshine for Wednesday. Both days should be dry. The real big weather story as we move into the middle of the week will be temperatures taking off. High pressure will center itself along the Carolina coast leading to a southwesterly breeze. Highs will surge into the mid 70s on Tuesday followed by a preview of summer on Wednesday as highs soar into the mid 80s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Latest forecast guidance continues to suggest a cold front is going to drop in from our north by early Thursday morning, then lift back to the north as a warm front throughout the day Thursday. Due to this setup, we’ve now had to go cloudier, a little wetter, and cooler for Thursday compared to earlier forecasts. We still think at this point it will be a rather warm day for this time of the year, just not the 80-degree readings and sunshine like Wednesday. So, look for highs to reach the low to mid 70s Thursday with more clouds than sun and perhaps a few showers and maybe even a rumble or two of thunder. A cold front will then track through Thursday night into Friday morning keeping the chance for showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder in the forecast. Behind that front, cooler and more seasonable air is expected to return for Friday along with a somewhat gusty northwesterly wind. Look for more clouds than sun on Friday with perhaps a stray shower lingering throughout the day. Highs should drop back into the mid to upper 60s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: