Sunday would likely qualify as a day that many would refer to as refreshing, all-be-it, a little on the cool side as well as the day started with lows in the low and mid 50s, and afternoon highs only in the upper 60s to lower 70s...between 5 and 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. A bit of a breeze added a little extra coolness to the air, but it was otherwise dry with plenty of sunshine. The cool and dry air is thanks to a large area of high pressure centered over the Great Lakes leading to a northwesterly wind flow while a trough with the jet stream digs into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. These two features will continue to control our weather for Monday leading to mainly sunny and dry conditions with a chilly start in the morning followed by a pleasant afternoon with highs again around 70 degrees. A weak system approaching on Election Day Tuesday will increase the clouds and bring a chance for a few showers which will keep temperatures in check as highs only reach the low 70s. Temperatures will then bounce back well into the 80s mid to late week when a couple of showers and thunderstorms also pop up courtesy of a cold front.
TONIGHT
High pressure centered over the Great Lakes will move down into Ohio tonight leading to a gradual decrease in the winds across the region along with plenty of dry air. With just a few thin high clouds on occasion expected to move across the area as well as dew points dropping into the 30s and 40s, it should be a good setup for radiational cooling tonight, and hence, we expect lows to dip down into the chilly mid 40s. There might even be a few colder outliers across the Poconos where temperatures drop into the 30s and it’s cold enough to see some frost.
MONDAY
High pressure over Ohio from Sunday night will move southward into the Virginias on Monday while its broad reach will still have firm control on our weather. The aforementioned trough with the jet stream will also remain overhead ensuring that our temperatures run somewhat on the cool side for this time of the year. Typical highs should be in the mid to upper 70s but we anticipate Monday afternoon’s highs to top out right around or just above 70 degrees. Granted, it will still feel pretty comfortable considering humidity will be very low and there will be some decent periods of sunshine. A bit of a breeze however may add a little extra coolness to the air on occasion. While the day should be entirely rain-free for the large majority of the area, a weak disturbance tracking southeastward from Upstate New York may spark an isolated afternoon shower in far northern reaches of the Poconos and northern New Jersey. Even though most of us won’t see any rain from this weak system, we’ll likely see at least a period where the clouds increase in the afternoon.
TUESDAY
High pressure will reposition itself to our south Tuesday and eventually move offshore from the North Carolina coast later Tuesday afternoon. As the high loses its grip on our region, a weak disturbance will track in from our west leading to a mostly cloudy Tuesday along with the chance for a few showers from late morning onward. Thanks to more cloud cover and perhaps a little rain, temperatures will continue to be held in check as we anticipate highs once again to only reach the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY
The region breaks back into a warm sector on Wednesday as a warm front moves off to our north and east while a cold front approaches from the north and west. Partly sunny skies will return and dew points will climb back well into the 60s making for a much more sticky air mass. At the same time, afternoon highs are expected to climb all the way back into the mid 80s, and with the aforementioned cold front moving in from the north and west clashing with this warmer and more humid air mass, we can expect a few showers or a thunderstorm to fire, mainly during the PM hours.
THURSDAY
Some uncertainty surrounds just how far south Wednesday’s cold front will move for Thursday. At this time, it seems the boundary may remain close enough that we still have to allow for a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, especially the further south one travels. It’s still possible though that the front ends up even further south making for an entirely dry day. Regardless of whether or not there is some rain, we expect there to be a mix of sun and clouds with warm highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY
Our mid-week cold front may still be hung up close enough to our south Friday that we can’t entirely rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm. In general though, at this time, we think much of the day will be dry with partly to mostly sunny skies as an area of high pressure tries to briefly build back in from the Great Lakes. Temperatures are expected to remain quite warm Friday with highs still reaching the mid 80s.