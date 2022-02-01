The cold air remains in place at the moment thanks to Canadian high pressure, but that high pressure system will scoot off the coast mid to late week allowing warmer air to build into the region. Expect 40s for highs which will certainly lead to a thaw given the snow and cold temperatures we've been seeing. Watch for areas of fog to develop tonight which could lead to slick spots as temperatures fall into the lower and middle 20s. There will be a warm-up but it will come with a bit of a price with some rain expected Thursday into Friday. That rain will be due to a cold front tracking into the region, and it's possible the cold air will build in quick enough behind the front to change that rain over to a little sleet, freezing rain and snow before it ends by midday Friday. Following the cold front, high pressure will return for next weekend leading to sunny and dry conditions, however temperatures look to be seasonably cold again.
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Expect dry weather Tuesday night into Groundhog Day Wednesday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20s and some patchy fog may develop, too. Highs midweek will claw their way into the lower and mid 40s on Wednesday for a brief warm up. There will be more cloud cover arriving for Groundhog Day too with some areas of fog in the morning and again at night. So, with the clouds, will the groundhog not see his shadow meaning an early spring? We shall see! Temperatures Wednesday night will be in the lower 30s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Somewhat mild weather is expected Thursday with highs in the 40s. The milder temperatures however also look to be accompanied by plenty of clouds and a bit of rain. That rain will come with a cold front that right now looks to track through Thursday night into Friday morning. Behind the front, colder air is expected to come blasting back in, and it may even arrive in time to change some of Thursday's rain over to some snow either Friday morning or midday before eventually ending. Highs Friday may occur early on in the upper 30s, then drop into the upper 20s during the afternoon.
WEEKEND
High pressure and ample sunshine should return just in time for weekend but also we can say goodbye to warmer temperatures. Big temperatures swings are expected heading into Saturday with afternoon highs stuck in the 20s and wind chills in the morning look to be in the single digits with teens for wind chills during the afternoon. It'll be another frigid start Sunday morning with temperatures in the teens but afternoon highs should climb out of the 20s and into the 30s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: