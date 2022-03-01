Welcome to March and the start of meteorological spring, as meteorologists define spring to be the months of March, April, and May. According to the calendar however, you'll have to wait until just before noon on March 20th for spring to begin. But you'll have to wait less to spring ahead those clocks and gain that hour of evening daylight, as we'll spring ahead our clocks the weekend of March 12-13th. As March begins, we'll enjoy some milder temperatures the next few days with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. A pair of weak disturbances will each deliver a chance of a few rain or snow showers each of the next few nights, but the daytime hours should remain dry. Behind those clippers, it' s a little colder Thursday and Friday but dry with highs around 35-40 degrees. The warmth returns later in the weekend, but so do more clouds and at least the chance of some rain showers, but no washouts are currently expected.
TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
A pair of weak disturbances that we call "clippers" will clip by to our north, the first Tuesday night and the second Wednesday night. While the best moisture and highest coverage of rain and snow showers will be to our north over Upstate New York and New England, we'll likely see at least a few rain or snow showers both nights, with rain showers more common in general but snow showers possible, particularly in the Poconos. Come Wednesday, partly sunny skies are expected, with more sun in the morning before afternoon clouds increase. Highs will be quite mild and flirting with 50 degrees.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Behind our pair of clippers, it's a little colder to wrap up the week, but not excessively so. Expect dry weather for Thursday and Friday with no worse than partly sunny skies. But it will be colder once again, though not excessively so, with highs around 40° on Thursday with a brisk breeze adding a chill, then less wind but also only mid 30s for highs on Friday.
THIS WEEKEND
Some warmth will arrive over the weekend, but it may be slow to become established as a warm front is slow to come north on Saturday. Out ahead of it, it's mostly cloudy to start the weekend with a shower or some drizzle possible and seasonably cool highs in the mid 40s. Once that front lifts north, which should happen Sunday into Monday, we'll reap the benefits of the warm sector as highs climb to near or even past 60 degrees late in the weekend and early next week. There will still be a good deal of clouds around, a brisk but warm southwest breeze, and the chance of a few showers, but it should at least be warm.
