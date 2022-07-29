Well, the heat and humidity returned for Thursday with high temperatures around 90 degrees for many. With the more humid air mass in place, some welcome and needed downpours brought locally 1 to 2 inches of rain for some, while others remained entirely dry. The main beneficiaries from the rain was a stripe of real estate south of I-78 through parts of Berks, Bucks, and Montgomery counties, as well as the far southern Lehigh Valley as well.
The humid air remains in place through Friday, so a few more scattered but localized heavier downpours are possible, but it certainly won't rain everywhere and equally.
Once a cold front slides through Friday evening, any rain chances will be swept away in time for the weekend, and so too will the heat and humidity.
As a result, Saturday and Sunday look sun-sational with plenty of comfortably warm sunshine and low humidity.
The hotter and stickier weather gradually builds next week, especially towards the end of the week, along with an occasional thunderstorm chance but no widespread rain.
FRIDAY
Friday will still be very humid, but not as hot as Thursday with more clouds around, although some hazy sun is likely from time to time.
With a humid air mass in place and an approaching cold front, expect more showers and a few thunderstorms or tropical downpours to pop up, with our best chance for rain for a while hopefully putting at least a small dent in our July rainfall deficit, which ranges from 2 to 4 inches below average rainfall for many of us.
The best chance for rain is during the afternoon and evening hours, as it usually is in the summertime. The best chance for any stronger storms will probably lie south and east of most of our area, down towards Delmarva especially.
Skies will clear after any evening storms depart, and humidity levels will steadily lower behind our front.
THIS WEEKEND
The last weekend of July looks to be as good as it gets weather-wise this time of year, complete with lots of sunshine, seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s, and that refreshingly low humidity returning Friday night and sticking around through Sunday.
It should be dry, comfortable, and pleasant from start to finish, and great for any outdoor plans, as high pressure is the main weather player all weekend long and our cold front stalls out well to our south.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
As our southern front slowly inches back to the north, expect our temperatures and humidity levels to be on the slow rise early next week.
Highs will climb back up to around or above 90 degrees by Tuesday, with partly sunny and increasingly humid days and perhaps a shower or thunderstorm here or there, but only scattered activity as the heat becomes the bigger story once again. Tuesday is probably the best chance for a few pop-up t-storms as of right now.
LATER NEXT WEEK
The building heat and humidity will likely peak later in the week, sometime Thursday or Friday, with highs perhaps well into the 90s, as in mid to possibly even upper 90s for some.
There may be a stray pop-up storm or two, but what may be the second heat wave of the summer will likely be the bigger story as Musikfest gets underway to some uncomfortably hot temperatures and high humidity levels.