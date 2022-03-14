March madness carries on after a wintry weekend, we start off the week on the mild side amid lots of sunshine! Expect partly sunny skies then really for much of the rest of the week with very little if any chance for rain. Highs Tuesday get even warmer reaching the 60-degree mark, then we go up a little more into the low 60s on Wednesday before dropping back down again to around 60 degrees on Thursday. We'll need to watch a weak low pressure system riding up along the coast to our south for Thursday which could end up bringing a little more cloud cover and rain to the area with time. If that happens, Thursday could end up being much cooler, but for now we'll lean towards the drier and warmer side of guidance. Then on Friday, high temperatures really take off with upper 60s expected. So clearly whatever snow fell this past weekend will be quickly erased early in the new week. The next best chance for any real rain will be Friday night into Saturday. In the meantime, enjoy the nice stretch of weather ahead!
TONIGHT
Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies amid temperatures falling though the 40s and 30s. Winds will be light so there won't be too much of a wind chill to contend with.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Afternoon highs will grow to the 60s - really feeling like spring this week! Enjoy a mix of sun and clouds during the day Tuesday; however, there could be a rather weak disturbance that moves though later Tuesday which will try and develop a shower or two. Wednesday will be dry and mild amid partly sunny skies.
THURSDAY
Temperatures will remain on the mild side for St. Patrick's Day this year! It may also come with a few passing showers. We'll be watching the track of a developing area of low pressure. Right now, the center of the low will stay to our south but a few raindrops will be likely for the holiday. It doesn't look like a washout by any means but if your plans take you outside, just have the rain gear handy.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Friday looks to remain mostly dry with increasing clouds throughout the day. We already have our eyes on another system arriving late Friday into Saturday. Now this time, there will be a good chance for widespread showers and/or a light rain. Temperatures on Friday will soar to near 70, Friday night in the 50s and near 60 Saturday. So, this will come in the form of plain old rain, no wintry weather.
TRACK THE WEATHER: