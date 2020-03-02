February had a little fight in it after all with a brisk and chilly end to the month this weekend. But as March unfolds, so too will a warming trend as highs hug the 60 degree mark both Monday and Tuesday. The April-like air will come with a few showers later Monday and Tuesday, though a lot of the time, it will be dry. And while temperatures will ease back into the 50s for the middle part of the week, that's admittedly still better than where temperatures should be for early March.
In fact, things won't actually turn "chilly" until Saturday, ironically, when we're preparing to "spring forward" at night. That chillier air in the upper 30s Saturday arrives behind a boundary that brings a bit of rain, which may end as some snow, Friday into Friday night.
MONDAY
One of those Mondays that will have you leaving work a bit earlier than usual as highs "spring" into the lower 60s, reminding us more of early April than early March. The warmth comes with increasing clouds ahead of a cold front creeping closer from the Midwest and Ohio Valley. That front will try to send a few showers our way late in the day in far western zones closer to Interstate 81, but that's more likely an evening thing for most of us. With more clouds and more moisture in the air Monday night, lows will be pretty mild, only dipping into the middle 40s.
TUESDAY
A cold front stalls out across central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, maintaining a mild, southerly flow which will once again send temperatures to the 60 degree mark. Clouds will likely dominate much of the day with a few showers passing through during the afternoon and evening. Two-day rainfall totals will be close to or less than 0.25".
WEDNESDAY
Clouds give way to sunshine Wednesday as a front exits the area. While it'll be a bit breezy, there's not much cool air behind this boundary with highs still above average, in the middle 50s.
THURSDAY
High pressure will build overhead for Thursday leading to mostly sunny skies and lighter winds compared to Wednesday. Cooler air will continue to build into the region, but afternoon highs are still expected to run above normal reaching the low to mid 50s.
FRIDAY
An area of low pressure will move by to our north across Upstate New York and New England dragging a cold front through our area. This will result in mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few rain or snow showers, but at this time, it appears any accumulations would be very minor, or practically nothing at all. Highs Friday should return closer to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 40s.