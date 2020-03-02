While the calendar says spring doesn’t begin for another few weeks, officially just before midnight on March 19th this year, meteorologists like to be different. For us, “meteorological” spring begins on March 1st, or is more simply the months of March, April, and May. And almost right on cue, Mother Nature has flipped the switch to spring-like. After a cold and brisk end to February on Saturday with highs only in the mid to upper 30s, we jumped up about 10 degrees on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s, before soaring another 15 to almost 20 degrees today with highs in the low to mid 60s. While the milder than average temperatures continue through Thursday, our highs will slowly trend lower each day this week. And even though we’ll sneak in another near 60-degree day on Tuesday, it won’t come with the abundant sunshine we were treated to on Monday. Rather, mostly cloudy skies and our only chance of wet weather between now and Thursday will arrive in the form of some rain showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. Any rain should be light, and the sun should return to our skies for the middle of the week. We’ll wrap up the week with signs that the calendar insists it’s still officially winter, as much colder and windy weather settle in for Friday and Saturday, with even the chance for a little snow to wrap up the week on Friday.
TONIGHT AND TUESDAY
A cold front to our west will slowly slide in our direction through Tuesday, but likely get hung up across western Pennsylvania through the first half of Tuesday before sweeping through early Tuesday night. One round of light rain showers will move through the first half of tonight, and another round will follow Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will be around 0.25” over the next 24 hours, which won’t cause any problems. Expect mostly cloudy skies as a result, although a little sun is possible in the morning. Highs still near 60 degrees despite the clouds and afternoon showers. Rain will linger into the evening and a downpour or rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out as the cold front comes through. Then skies begin to clear tomorrow night.
WEDNESDAY
Clouds give way to sunshine Wednesday as our front exits the area. While it’s a bit windy, highs will still be in the mid 50s as there’s no real cold air behind our front. But after 60-something-degree warmth for a few days and a pretty brisk breeze on our hump day, you’ll notice the slightly cooler temperatures.
THURSDAY
High pressure will build overhead for Thursday leading to mostly sunny skies and lighter winds compared to Wednesday. Cooler air will continue to build into the region, but afternoon highs are still expected to run above normal reaching the low 50s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
We’re watching two pieces of energy, one over the Great Lakes and another off the East Coast. If these were to come together, we could have a bigger storm on our hands. But since this is the winter when pieces never come together, this Friday should be no exception. But that being said, expect a little rain that may mix with and change to snow Friday and Friday night before some colder and windy weather develop to start the weekend. The cold will be short lived, as another big warm up arrives by this time next week.