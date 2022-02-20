We closed out the weekend on a chilly note for sure, but at least there was an abundance of sunshine Sunday long with lighter winds compared to Saturday. Low temperatures in the morning were certainly frigid down into the low and middle teens. Afternoon highs reached the upper 30s. Our next surge of spring-like warmth arrives for at least the first half of the new week. President's Day Monday will be noticeably warmer as highs spring back to the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will gradually rise as we head into the middle of the week and some 60s are once again possible by Wednesday. It won’t be entirely dry however during this milder stretch as a bit of rain is once again expected on Tuesday. By the end of the week, temperatures will return to seasonably chilly levels and an area of low pressure will be tracking northward through Tennessee and Kentucky towards the Ohio Valley. That system will send a decent swath of moisture in our direction colliding with the colder air and bringing a good chance for a mix of snow, ice, and rain Thursday night into Friday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure will slowly move off the coast tonight leading to a light southwesterly wind flow. Skies will be clear and winds will be light, so temperatures will certainly have the opportunity to drop off. Having said that, with the light southwesterly flow to the wind, expect things to be not quite as cold as last night. We should see more seasonable lows in the low to mid 20s.
MONDAY
President's Day will be the best and warmest one of the extended holiday weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs bouncing back to the low and mid 50s after a chilly weekend. We can thank a shift in the wind to a warmer direction (south to southwest) for the warming trend.
TUESDAY
Expect a wet Tuesday with occasional light to moderate rain throughout the day. Steadiest and heaviest rains look like they will occur during the PM hours. An early estimate at rainfall totals look to be around a half inch to an inch or so. Despite the clouds and raindrops Tuesday, highs should still manage to reach the mid 50s, so it will remain rather mild. Breezes will turn a little gusty later in the afternoon into the evening.
WEDNESDAY
For the last few weeks, it seems like we get a one-day shot each week of 60-degree warmth, and Wednesday may be our day for the week ahead. There could be a lingering shower early Wednesday morning, but clouds should otherwise clear and some sun should boost those temperatures up to around or just above 60 degrees by the afternoon. A cold front will track through later in the afternoon, and behind that front, seasonably colder air will make a comeback for the latter half of the week.
THURSDAY
Temperatures will take a tumble for Thursday in the wake of the cold front that slides through Wednesday afternoon. A northeasterly wind flow will help funnel in the much colder air, and we can expect highs to drop back into the upper 30s. At the same time, Thursday looks like a mostly cloudy day as the next storm system gathers to our south and west. It's possible some snow, or a light mix of snow, sleet, and rain may arrive late in the day Thursday, but it seems there will be a better opportunity for steadier snow or a wintry mix overnight Thursday.
FRIDAY
The low pressure system moving up from our southwest Thursday night will transfer its energy to a new low somewhere off the Delmarva or New Jersey Shoreline Friday morning. That low will then continue tracking northeastward throughout Friday. The timing of when this new coastal low forms will be key with regards to what type of precipitation we see on Friday. Right now, we're going with a forecast of a wintry mix changing to rain from south to north on Friday; however, if the new coastal low that forms develops quicker and further south, a colder scenario would ensure and that could mean more snow for our region. Changes are likely as this is a long way off, but make sure to stay updated!
