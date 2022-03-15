Afternoon highs Wednesday get even warmer reaching the middle and upper 60s before dropping back into the 50s on Thursday. We'll need to watch a weak low pressure system riding up along the coast to our south for Thursday which could end up bringing a little more cloud cover and a couple of showers to the area. On Friday, high temperatures really take off with upper 60s expected. So clearly whatever snow fell this past weekend will be quickly erased early in the new week. The next best chance for any real rain will be Friday night into Saturday. In the meantime, enjoy the nice stretch of weather ahead!
TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY
Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A quick disturbance will slide through mainly to our north, so a spotty shower will be possible around our after sunset. Lows will fall into the upper 30s. Afternoon highs Wednesday will grow well into the 60s amid mostly sunny skies- really feeling like spring this week!
ST. PATRICK'S DAY THURSDAY
Temperatures will remain on the mild side for St. Patrick's Day this year! It may also come with a few passing showers. We'll be watching the track of a developing area of low pressure. Right now, the center of the low will stay to our south but a few raindrops will be likely for the holiday. It doesn't look like a washout by any means but if your plans take you outside, just have the rain gear handy.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Friday looks to remain mostly dry with increasing clouds throughout the day. We already have our eyes on another system arriving late Friday into Saturday. Now this time, there will be a good chance for widespread showers and/or a light rain. Temperatures on Friday will soar to near 70, Friday night in the 50s and near 60 Saturday. So, this will come in the form of plain old rain, no wintry weather.
TRACK THE WEATHER: