Sunday was a much quieter day compared to Saturday as we didn't have any snowstorm to deal with, however the cold, and some wind at times remained. While the day did feature some rather sunny periods with more in the way of clouds at other times, high temperatures only managed to reach the upper 20s to lower 30s with many staying below freezing. Hopefully everyone remembered the time change as well with Daylight Saving Time officially kicking off at 2am Sunday morning. It will feel spring-like for the week ahead after a wintry close to the weekend. Many will be enjoying a stretch of 50s and 60s for highs amid a pretty uneventful week with no significant storms or barely any rain.
MOST OF THE WEEK AHEAD
Thankfully since it is mid-March, winter blasts are normally short-lived. Our wintry weekend we just experienced will be no exception. While our Monday will get off to a cold start, temperatures will quickly rebound this time courtesy of a southwesterly wind flow. By the afternoon Monday, we expect high temperatures to reach the low and mid 50s, a good 20 degrees or so warmer compared to Sunday. And to top it off, we should be treated to mostly sunny skies as well. Expect partly sunny skies then really for much of the rest of the week with very little if any chance for rain. Highs Tuesday get even warmer reaching the 60 degree mark, then we go up a little more into the low 60s on Wednesday before dropping back down again to around 60 degrees on Thursday. We'll need to watch a weak low pressure system riding up along the coast to our south for Thursday which could end up bringing a little more cloud cover and rain to the area with time. If that happens, Thursday could end up being much cooler, but for now we'll lean towards the drier and warmer side of guidance. Then on Friday, high temperatures really take off with upper 60s expected. So clearly whatever snow fell this past weekend will be quickly erased early in the new week. The next best chance for any real rain will be Friday night into Saturday. In the meantime, enjoy the nice stretch of weather ahead!