Despite the brief wintry interlude yesterday, expect another spring-like surge Thursday giving some spring fever! Widespread 60s are likely and some 70-degree high temperatures are possible, especially south of the Lehigh Valley. The warmth will also be short-lived, as another round of colder temperatures arrives to wrap up the week for Friday and Saturday. Plus, with gusty winds on Friday adding an extra chill. It looks mostly dry through the weekend before our next storm takes shape for early next week. Right now, it looks like mostly rain, although the Poconos and far North Jersey may see another wintry mix. Temperatures will warm back to the 40s by Sunday and will stay consistent all through next week with nighttime temperatures mainly in the 20s and 30s.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY
A warm front will lift north through most of the area Thursday morning, but may stall somewhere over the Poconos and far North Jersey. It will be the boundary between 60s and even some 70s point south to cooler 40s on the north side. Most of our area should get into the coveted warm sector, with widespread 60s for most from the I-78 corridor on south, and maybe some 70-degree warmth in southern PA, Delaware, and South Jersey. Clouds and maybe a lingering morning rain shower should give way to some late morning into the afternoon sunshine. It may remain cloudier and cooler in far northeast Pennsylvania and far North Jersey. By evening and overnight, a cold front will sweep the short-lived warm surge away, producing a spotty shower out ahead of it and some much colder air behind it for Friday and Saturday.
FRIDAY
Regardless of how warm or cold you are on Thursday, a cold front will sweep any warmth away by Friday, leaving us with a partly sunny, windy, and much colder end to the work and school week. Highs will only be around 40 degrees for everyone and that may be early in the day, with temps slowly falling through the 30s later on our Friday. A blustery northwest breeze that may gust to 40mph will keep wind chills at or below freezing for much of the day, and lows Friday night may dip all the way down to 20 degrees. For a day or two, it will actually feel like winter.
THIS WEEKEND
The last weekend of February will start cold, end milder, and likely be dry all the while. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with more clouds and perhaps a few flurries Saturday, then a little more sun come Sunday. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s on Saturday, the coldest day we've seen in a while, but highs rebound into the low to mid 40s come Sunday. Winds should be pretty light throughout the weekend after our blustery Friday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Later Monday into Tuesday would be our next opportunity for a storm, but the exact storm track is still uncertain. While this could be a sizable winter storm for parts of New York or New England, we're likely mainly rain again, at least most of our area looks to be. The exception would be where you expect it, the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, which may be cold enough for a wintry mix of snow, sleet, ice, and rain. Once the storm track is determined, the forecast should come into better focus. Highs will likely be seasonably cool and in the 40s early next week.
