Mother nature has treated the region to some very nice weather these last few days, with even a taste of early fall in the air, especially at night. Saturday morning’s lows dipped down into the upper 40s to low 50s, and Allentown’s low of 49 degrees was the first reading below 50 degrees since June 25th. Mostly sunny skies were seen throughout much of Saturday with comfortable humidity and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. If you want to hold onto more of a summery feel, then you'll like Sunday, and actually most of next week, as highs climb back into the mid 80s each of those four afternoons, and humidity also returns to sticky levels. There could be a spotty shower or thunderstorm here or there, but there are no tropical systems, no strong cold fronts, no severe weather outbreaks, and no eventful weather events in the cards for the next seven days. It's a well-deserved stretch of tranquility to say the least, after four rounds of storms and flooding over the last four weeks.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND SUNDAY
A broad area of high pressure remains well in control of our weather, centered to our south near the Delmarva. It will slowly work its way offshore tonight as skies stay mainly clear across our region. With a slightly more return southwesterly flow to our wind tonight, expect low temperatures to be a little warmer compared to recent nights. It should still be quite comfortable never-the-less to keep the windows open as numbers dip into the upper 50s. With high pressure now offshore for Sunday, our wind flow will definitely be more out of the southwest, and it will even be a little gusty at times up to around 20 miles-per-hour. This flow will also help bring in warmer and slightly more humid air as dew points get back into the mid 60s later in the afternoon and highs return to the mid 80s. Once again though, the day should remain dry under mostly sunny skies. By Sunday night, we’ll be watching a cold front draping itself across Upstate New York with a wave of low pressure riding along it. While much of any shower or thunderstorm activity with the front and low should remain north of the Pennsylvania/New York state border, we can’t entirely rule out a stray shower sneaking into at least the northern Poconos or far northern New Jersey overnight. Many should remain dry however Sunday night with low temperatures continuing to run milder only dipping into the mid 60s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The partly sunny, warm, and mainly dry weather should continue Monday and Tuesday, with moderate humidity levels as well, especially by mid-September standards. There will be a front hanging out nearby later Monday into Tuesday, but it continues to look like it will have little if any impact at all on our temperatures or rain chances. We'll keep a stray shower or thunderstorm mention in the forecast later Monday or Tuesday, but we think any shower or storm that pops up is the exception to the otherwise dry rule. Highs will be in the mid 80s, warmer than our average high in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for this time of year.
LATER NEXT WEEK
A cold front will try to slide through later Wednesday and Wednesday night, providing our best chance of a shower or thunderstorm for the week. But even then, it may only be a few scattered storms and nothing widespread or severe, and there's the chance the front doesn't have total success in making it through the area. Wednesday will likely be the warmest and most humid day over the next week being right out ahead of the front. A south to southwest wind flow ahead of the front should help lead to highs in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values around or above 90 degrees. Temperatures may come down a little late in the week behind that front, presuming it makes it through. We'll then watch some moisture that will try to sneak up the East Coast late next week and the following weekend.
