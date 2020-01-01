Happy New Year and 2020! After two dismal days of occasional rain and drizzle, we dried things out nicely on the final day of 2019, but didn't necessarily clear things out too well. While there were some breaks of sunshine, skies remained mostly cloudy for much of the day, though highs still made the mid 40s despite the limited sunshine. A weak upper level disturbance pivoted through last night bringing nothing more than a few brief rain or snow showers early, followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies with still a lingering flurry lasting through the overnight. The weak disturbance had more of an impact kicking up a breeze overnight ushering in a slightly cooler air mass as lows dropped into the low and mid 30s. It will be a quiet and smooth transition otherwise from the old year into the new with dry weather expected through Thursday. 2020 will pick up right where 2019 left off, with winter on hiatus as there's no real cold or threats of significant snow or ice in the forecast through the first week of the new year.
NEW YEAR’S DAY THROUGH THURSDAY
2020 will kick off with a pair of bright and dry days, with brisk breezes back for another day today. We saw a few flurries this morning, and a few will remain possible through the early afternoon, but overall, many of us will be dry for the rest of today with a mix of sun and clouds. Today will also be the coolest day of the week with highs only in the low 40s, which is still a bit above normal for early winter, but with a stiff breeze factored in, it will feel like it’s well down into the 30s. Winds diminish tonight as skies turn mainly clear with lows dropping into the colder, but still slightly above normal, mid 20s. Winds will remain much lighter into Thursday as the day likely starts with sunshine and ends with increasing high clouds ahead of our next weather maker, as highs inch up into the upper 40s. Thursday will be a rare partly to mostly sunny day, so be sure to soak up some Vitamin D before the clouds and rain chances return to wrap up the week.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
It may be a new year, but the same old weather pattern persists, meaning we’ll be on the warm side of yet another storm as low pressure tracks up to our north and west. Highs will surge to around 50 degrees Friday, and into the mid 50s on Saturday, but the price we pay for the warmth is more wet. Some occasional rain or rain showers are possible Friday and Saturday, but neither day looks like a washout with rainfall totals over the 2-day stretch expected to average from 0.25 inches to 0.75 inches, likely highest along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor. Right now, it looks like the steadiest rain may arrive Friday night into early Saturday morning. Even if the rain lets up at times both Friday and Saturday, you can still anticipate mainly overcast skies.
SUNDAY
Mother Nature will try to dry things out as the first weekend of 2020 wraps up with clouds giving way to some sunshine. A flurry is possible early Sunday, although most of the day should be dry. It will however be rather windy and cooler behind our departing storm system, with highs back in the low 40s and strong west winds perhaps gusting as high as 30 to 40 miles-per-hour.