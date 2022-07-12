Stay alert for some strong gusty storms some of which could become severe as we move through the early evening hours. The main impacts will be gusty winds, heavy downpours, hail or possibly some rotation. By sunset, things should begin to settle down and conditions will improve overnight into Wednesday. Behind that cold front, temperatures look to quickly drop back to more seasonable levels for the latter half of the week along with a return to more comfortable humidity values. The remainder of the weeks look mostly dry outside of a low chance for a stray shower or thundershower Thursday. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will mainly be in the upper 80s and the humidity will be driving up to a more noticeable level. There is also a chance for some summery pop-up storms, mainly Sunday, but as of now the weekend doesn't look like a washout.
TUESDAY NIGHT
* A Severe Thunderstorm Watch will be in effect through 7 p.m. this evening meaning conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop. *
We’ll be tracking a cold front dropping in from our north and west through this evening which will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. A few thunderstorms could have the potential to bring damaging wind gusts, large hail, and perhaps even a brief tornado. Not every neighborhood will receive a severe weather bulletin but some strong storms could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds. After sunset, things should settle down and overnight expect partly cloudy skies while remaining warm and humid.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Tuesday’s cold front appears as though it will clear the region now for Wednesday moving offshore. In its wake, an upper level trough will still be lingering overtop of the region. This feature will keep a very low chance for a stray shower in our forecast for Wednesday, but the majority of the day looks dry otherwise with a mix of sun and clouds. We should also see a drop in humidity values compared to Tuesday, and afternoon high temperatures look to return to the upper 80s, much closer to normal for this time of the year. The aforementioned upper level trough will remain overhead for Thursday once again keeping a very low chance for a stray shower or storm in the forecast, but once more, much of the day should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity should continue to drop to more comfortable levels Thursday and afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s.
FRIDAY
The upper level trough from Wednesday and Thursday will exit the region by the end of the work week. Meanwhile surface high pressure builds in from the Great Lakes and Midwest which will bring drier and more pleasant weather. This will lead to mostly sunny skies along with comfortable temperatures and humidity values. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s, very close to normal for this time of the year.
