Monday will be a day to stay alert as a gusty line of storms will approach from the west. The warmth and humidity will build ahead of the cold front, which should enter eastern Pennsylvania in the early afternoon through the evening rush. While the front will bring some relief to the humidity, a line or broken line of strong thunderstorms could become severe so please have a way to receive alerts.
The main threat will be strong damaging wind gusts; however, hail and a spin up tornado will be possible too.
Starting Tuesday, it will be dry, pleasant and cooler. Temperatures will hold steady in the lower 70s through Thursday before warming up Friday.
MONDAY
Monday will be warm and humid ahead of a cold front which arrives in the afternoon.
The first half of the day we'll have a mix of clouds and sun.
A line of showers and thunderstorms will cross the area from west to east, entering eastern Pennsylvania in the early to mid-afternoon, and crossing the Delaware River into New Jersey in the late afternoon.
There is an enhanced risk for severe weather, with the main threat will be strong damaging wind gusts but hail and an isolated tornado is also possible.
The front will clear the area by sunset, and behind it will be a noticeable drop in humidity and temperature, setting up a more comfortable, cooler Monday night.
Afternoon highs will be near 80, with lows in the low 50s.
TUESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
Behind our Monday cold front, it'll be windy and cooler Tuesday with temperatures in the afternoon mainly in the lower 70s.
Winds will be slightly elevated Wednesday but enjoy more sunshine midweek and comfy temperatures.
More clouds look to arrive by Thursday but it should remain dry.
Temperatures will rebound back to the upper 70s Friday under a mix of sun and clouds. Nighttime lows will be comfortable in the upper 40s and 50s.
