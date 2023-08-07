Stay weather aware tonight! A Tornado Watch has been posted to cover our area through 11pm this evening. A watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado to form from a severe storm. An area of low pressure will bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday; however, there is an "Enhanced" risk of severe weather today with damaging wind gusts, hail, downpours and a possible tornado. The rest of the week will feature a few more thunderstorm chances Tuesday and again later on Thursday when another disturbance comes through. Wednesday and perhaps Friday may be the best bets for entirely dry days this week, with highs remaining in the 80s most of the week, whether or not we're dry or wet and whether we're comfy or sticky. The 90-degree heat that has eluded as much of the summer remains absent from the forecast.
DETAILED FORECAST
MONDAY NIGHT
Some strong to severe storms are likely across parts of the area which could produce heavy rain with a risk for flooding downpours, as well as damaging winds, large hail, and a few isolated tornadoes, too. Severe storms are possible anywhere, but the severe risk is greatest from the Lehigh Valley points south. Gusty storms, likely in the form of a strong squall line, will slide east from eastern PA into NJ by the evening and then storms move offshore and weaken overnight.
TUESDAY
The higher humidity and a shower or thunderstorm or two linger into Tuesday, but it doesn't look nearly as active as Monday may turn out. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday and while it will still be humid for a while, it will be a cooler day with highs only in the upper 70s. We should dry out and clear later Tuesday into the overnight hours, with lowering humidity as well as a brief shot of comfort arrives for mid-week.
WEDNESDAY
This will be the pick day of the work week weather-wise, with mostly sunny skies, the lowest humidity levels we'll see for the week, and comfortably and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s. Be sure to enjoy it, as some sticky and stormy weather returns by Thursday.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We'll likely wrap up the week with higher humidity, more clouds, and another opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Initially it looked like Friday may face the same fate, but the latest trends suggest we may wrap up the week with some partly sunny and mainly dry weather on Friday, with a few additional pop-up storms to kick off the weekend on Saturday. However, late week rain chances in this fast moving weather pattern are likely to change day-to-day. It will remain warm with highs in the mid 80s through next weekend, but there is still no really hot weather in sight.
TRACK THE WEATHER: