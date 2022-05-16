Some schools in the area are dismissing early on Monday as a precaution because of forecasted severe weather.
69 News meteorologists report the main threat will be strong damaging wind gusts; however, hail and a spin up tornado will be possible too.
SPC highlights eastern PA in the bullseye for damaging wind potential today. The pink 45% is the probability of damaging thunderstorm winds or wind gusts of 58 mph or higher within 25 miles of a point. Stay alert today for some power outages or downed trees. pic.twitter.com/R7VzHRJkCq— Kellie McGlynn (@kellie_wx) May 16, 2022
Upper Perkiomen School District posted online saying the district followed a 2-hour Early Dismissal Schedule, with dismissal times of 12:30 p.m. for the MS and HS and 1:30 p.m. for the 4th & 5th grade center.
*2 HR EARLY DISMISSAL* Out of an abundance of caution & safety for students/staff & based upon today's severe weather forecast UPSD is dismissing 2 hours early! MS/HS at 12:30 & K-5 at 1:30. All non-pub students will be picked up 2 hrs early. After school activities canceled.— Upper Perkiomen School District (@UPSDTribe) May 16, 2022
