lightning thunderstorm severe storms rain generic

Some schools in the area are dismissing early on Monday as a precaution because of forecasted severe weather.

Stormcenter Update: K-12 school closings

69 News meteorologists report the main threat will be strong damaging wind gusts; however, hail and a spin up tornado will be possible too. 

Upper Perkiomen School District posted online saying the district followed a 2-hour Early Dismissal Schedule, with dismissal times of 12:30 p.m. for the MS and HS and 1:30 p.m. for the 4th & 5th grade center.

Stay up to date on the latest school closings on-air and on WFMZ.com by visiting our school and business closings tab. 

Tags