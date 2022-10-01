Former Hurricane Ian, now a Post-Tropical Cyclone, tagged up with a coastal front and low pressure system to bring rounds of rain to the area late Friday night into Saturday morning, with steadier rain tapering back to just some spotty showers later Saturday morning into the afternoon. It was also a very cloudy, brisk, and cool day Saturday as many saw high temperatures no warmer than 60 degrees. It’s now a battle between cool and dry high pressure to our north and Ian's leftover low pressure and its rain to our south. Expect plenty of clouds to remain through the weekend into the start of next week, with a brisk onshore breeze (10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph for most, but windier with gusts in the 30s along the shore), and at least some occasional rain, showers, or a bit of drizzle. As a general rule of thumb, it will be drier or less wet across Northeast PA and North Jersey, and wetter and windier the closer to the NJ and DE beaches you travel. Rainfall amounts will vary greatly then, with the highest totals (1-2") closer to the shore, and a sharp drop off towards the Interstate 80 corridor on north. Drier, sunnier, and warmer weather returns mid to late next week before a cold front drops temperatures back to fall-like levels just in time for next weekend.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Much of what we experienced Saturday afternoon will remain in place for Saturday night. We don’t anticipate any prolonged periods of steady rain, rather the occasional shower moving through, or some times of drizzle, under overcast skies. A brisk northeasterly breeze also remains with speeds of 10-20 mph gusting at times to 25 mph as overnight lows drop into the lower 50s.
SUNDAY
The remnant low pressure center of Ian will track eastward over Virginia Sunday keeping plenty of clouds around our region along with a continued chance for rain. While the morning looks to start with just a spotty shower or a touch of drizzle, don't be surprised if we see some steady rain develop working through the afternoon. Having said that we don't anticipate anything too terribly heavy. Bottom line though…it will remain a cloudy, damp, and raw day as high temperatures once again struggle to climb, only topping out in the upper 50s with a continued brisk northeasterly wind 10 to 20 mph gusting at times to 25 mph.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The forecast is starting to look a bit more favorable for dry weather Monday and Tuesday as a strong area of high pressure from eastern Canada moves further south into Upstate New York and Ian’s remnant low moves further off the coast. It seems now the high pressure system will supply enough dry air to cut-off most of any leftover rainfall. We may still see a shower or two, at least to start Monday, with areas closer to Philly into Delaware and southern New Jersey standing the best chance to see some of that rain. Tuesday may very well be rain-free for all now, unless you’re at the immediate coastline. Regardless of the drier forecast, we still expect Ian’s remnant low to remain close enough offshore to keep mostly cloudy skies in place along with unseasonably cool temperatures and a brisk northeasterly breeze gusting up to 25 mph. High temperatures Monday are expected to remain in the upper 50s, and are only expected to rise into the lower 60s for Tuesday. Keep in mind, typical highs for this time of the year should still be in the lower 70s.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Ian's remnant low should finally move well away out to sea for Wednesday allowing our skies to clear, breezes to lighten, and temperatures to warm back up. High pressure should build overhead for Wednesday and Thursday leading to a fair amount of sunshine with highs climbing back to more seasonable levels in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Wednesday, and even warmer in the low to mid 70s for Thursday. The warmup looks to be short lived however as a cold front tracks through on Friday dropping high temperatures back closer to 60 degrees with brisk winds just in time for the weekend. The cold frontal passage looks to be a mainly dry one with just a very low chance for a stray shower Friday.
